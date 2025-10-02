ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 continues the prelims with a fight between Macy Chiasson and Yana Santos in the women's bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Chiasson-Santos prediction and pick.

Macy Chiasson (10-4) has lost three of her last four bouts, most recently dropping a unanimous decision to Ketlen Vieira in May 2025 after a submission loss to Irene Aldana. The former Ultimate Fighter winner looks to rebound from her recent skid as she comes into her fight this weekend against Yana Santos.

Yana Santos (16-8) rebounded from a split decision loss to Karol Rosa in 2023 with back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Chelsea Chandler and Miesha Tate. The former title challenger enters UFC 320 looking to extend her streak as she comes into her fight this weekend against Macy Chiasson.

Here are the UFC 320 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 320 odds: Macy Chiasson-Yana Santos odds

Macy Chiasson: -198

Yana Santos: +164

Over 2.5 rounds: -250

Under 2.5 rounds: +190

Why Macy Chiasson will win

Last Fight: (L) Ketlen Vieira – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 6 (3 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Macy Chiasson’s physicality and reach advantage set her apart in the bantamweight division, giving her the tools to control distance against Yana Santos at UFC 320. Chiasson’s aggressive clinch work and elbows from close range have troubled high-level opponents in the past, making her the more dangerous fighter inside the pocket.

Despite a recent skid, Chiasson’s level of competition and ability to pressure forward without fading give her a resilience edge over Santos. If she can assert her wrestling and force Santos to fight off her back, she’ll rack up control time and scoring opportunities while neutralizing Santos’ kickboxing rhythm.

Chiasson’s varied striking attack, combining front kicks and straight punches, could disrupt Santos’ entry attempts and limit her effectiveness over three rounds. By mixing in takedown attempts and keeping volume high, Chiasson is positioned to win grueling exchanges and capitalize on any defensive lapses from Santos.

Should the fight go deep, Chiasson’s pace and conditioning tilt the advantage her way, setting up a late surge or dominant third round. Expect her to deliver a gritty, high-volume performance, outworking Santos and securing a decision win at UFC 320.

Why Yana Santos will win

Last Fight: (W) Miesha Tate – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 8 (7 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Yana Santos’s experience against elite competition positions her well to outmaneuver Macy Chiasson at UFC 320. As a former title challenger, Santos has weathered adversity in the Octagon, showcasing defensive poise and the ability to make strategic adjustments over three rounds.

Santos brings a diverse striking arsenal, using crisp combinations and polished footwork to keep opponents on the outside. Her high-volume output and consistent movement frustrate aggressive foes and allow her to rack up damage without absorbing big shots.

On the mat, Santos has shown steady improvements, mixing in top control and timely reversals when pressed against the fence. By blending takedowns with clinch breaks, she adds another layer to her game and can slow down Chiasson’s forward pressure.

Should the fight become a tactical battle, Santos’s measured approach and ability to capitalize on openings in scrambles can turn close rounds her way. Expect her to use experience, striking variety, and defensive savvy to edge out Chiasson and earn a decision victory at UFC 320.

Final Macy Chiasson-Yana Santos prediction & pick

Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos profiles as a close, attritional bout, but the slight edge goes to Macy based on size, clinch strength, and wrestling urgency. Her four-inch reach and stronger inside game can blunt Santos’ straight-line boxing while generating control time against the fence.

Santos is the cleaner mid-range striker, yet Chiasson’s ability to force mixed phases—dirty boxing, level-change threats, mat returns—can sap Santos’ rhythm. If Macy maintains proactive clinch entries and chains takedowns, she can bank minutes even in low-damage stretches.

Cardio and durability should hold for both across three rounds, making round-winning mechanics critical. Chiasson’s higher takedown attempts and willingness to grind can tilt close frames without needing a finish.

On the feet, front kicks, jabs, and elbows off breaks are key for Chiasson to score while denying Santos extended pocket time. If Santos adjusts with lateral movement and counters, Macy must re-assert collar ties and mat returns rather than exchanging at range.

The most likely script is a competitive decision where Chiasson’s clinch control, sporadic takedowns, and fence work outpoint Santos’ cleaner moments.

Final Macy Chiasson-Yana Santos Prediction & Pick: Macy Chiasson (-198), Over 2.5 Rounds (-250)