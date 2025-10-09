The Las Vegas Aces are looking to grab a third straight win versus the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at PHX Arena on Wednesday. The Aces looked dominant in Game 2, leaving the Mercury scrambling for answers to avoid a o-3 hole.

The Mercury needed a strong start to set the tone and get their fans going early. Aces guard Jewell Loyd, however, had a different plan.

Loyd, who struggled in her first season with the Aces, came off the bench in the first quarter and provided immediate impact on offense. She exploded for 12 points, all from the three-point distance.

According to the WNBA, the former scoring champion became the first player in finals history to make four three-pointers in the opening period. Moreover, she became only the third player to sink four three-pointers in any quarter in the WNBA Finals, joining Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi.

The 32-year-old Loyd added three rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 15 minutes in the first half, helping the Aces erect a double-digit lead at halftime, 55-43.

She is no stranger to the pressure on the biggest stage, having won two titles with the Seattle Storm in 2018 and 2020. Her experience should be an advantage for Las Vegas, especially since closing out a series one the road is one of the toughest challenges in any sport.

Aces star A'ja Wilson, meanwhile, was all over the court as well in the opening half, tallying 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 18 minutes.

Las Vegas is looking for its third title in four years.