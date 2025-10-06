ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 9 continues with a fight between Imanol Rodriguez and Roque Junior in the flyweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Rodriguez-Junior prediction and pick.

Imanol Rodriguez (5-0) storms into Week 9 of the Contender Series with five straight stoppage wins, most recently knocking out Alberto Trujillo in the first round and stopping Tyrell Hill via TKO less than two minutes in. He also submitted Emmanuel Berumen earlier this year, proving potent finishing instincts. Rodriguez’s aggressive boxing and finishing ability fuel his momentum as he comes into this matchup to secure his UFC contract on Week 9 of Contender Series.

Roque Junior (10-2) brings heavy hands and dangerous hooks into this matchup, coming off a second-round TKO over Marceu Pasin Hardt and a kneebar submission win against Matias Jara. With seven knockouts and two submissions on his record, he’s a proven finisher as he comes into this matchup to secure his spot on the UFC's flyweight roster on Week 9 of Contender Series.

Why Imanol Rodriguez will win

Last Fight: (W) Alberto Trujillo – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (4 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Imanol Rodriguez steps onto Week 9 of the Contender Series with unblemished confidence and a knack for delivering quick finishes. Rodriguez’s recent performances reveal a supremely efficient striker—he blasted through Alberto Trujillo with a first-round knockout and dismantled Tyrell Hill with a TKO under two minutes. That blend of aggression and speed allows him to start fast and set the tempo early against any opponent.

Rodriguez’s technical boxing, with sharp combinations and a willingness to press forward, makes him difficult to time and counter. When Junior looks to fire his own heavy hooks, Rodriguez can beat him to the punch or angle out and return fire, keeping the Brazilian off balance. If Junior presses too recklessly, Rodriguez’s footwork and precision can turn a defensive gap into a highlight-reel moment.

In addition to his knockouts, Rodriguez has shown slick submission ability, snatching a rear-naked choke when opponents try to change levels or retreat to the mat. This versatility will prove valuable if Junior tries to mix in grappling to slow the fight. Expect Rodriguez to exploit defensive openings, maintain composure under fire, and ultimately land the cleaner, more damaging shots as he pursues another impressive finish and a UFC contract.

Why Roque Junior will win

Last Fight: (W) Marcéu Pasin – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 (8 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Roque Junior enters Week 9 of the Contender Series as a dynamic finisher with the kind of fight-changing power that can instantly shift momentum. His recent second-round TKO of Marceu Pasin Hardt, and a slick kneebar submission win before that, emphasize his threat both standing and on the ground. Junior’s finishing instincts make him dangerous in any exchange, especially as the fight progresses and his opponents slow down.

Against Imanol Rodriguez, Junior’s best path lies in drawing Rodriguez into wild exchanges and testing his chin with looping punches and hard counters. Where Rodriguez is sharp and technical, Junior is unpredictable, forcing mistakes by mixing heavy hands with sudden level changes for takedowns. If Rodriguez overcommits or relies too heavily on his boxing, Junior can counter with leg kicks or a quick entry to the mat, where his submission game lurks.

Junior’s experience finishing fights late serves him well against aggressive starters like Rodriguez who look to dominate early. Should the first round become a firefight, expect Junior’s toughness and resilience to shine, weathering storms then finding openings for his patented power shots or opportunistic grappling transitions. That blend of knockout power and submission threat could make Roque Junior the latest Contender Series breakout this Tuesday.

Final Imanol Rodriguez-Roque Junior Prediction & Pick

Imanol Rodriguez enters as the favorite thanks to sharper boxing, finishing instincts, and momentum against a well-rounded but sometimes head-hunting Roque Junior. Rodriguez’s speed, bodywork, and willingness to mix in takedowns set him apart, and he’s shown resilience scrambling out of bad spots and defending submissions when tested.

Junior, with his check lead hook and power, is a live threat to score a stoppage if Rodriguez charges forward recklessly. However, Rodriguez attacks in combinations, closes distance intelligently, and maintains pace that wears opponents down. His technical edge, along with his ability to survive chaos and adjust mid-fight, should push him ahead if he smartly avoids the power counters.

Expect a firefight early, but Rodriguez’s speed and offensive layers give him the advantage as both fighters tire. Rodriguez gets the wins by late TKO after controlling exchanges and capitalizing on Junior’s defensive holes once fatigue sets in.

Final Imanol Rodriguez-Roque Junior Prediction & Pick: Imanol Rodriguez (-260)