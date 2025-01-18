ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The big Saturday in college basketball continues with this night game in the Big 12. That's right. BYU-Utah is now a Big 12 Conference basketball game, not a nonconference game. (In past years, it was a Mountain West game, and before that, a Western Athletic Conference game — how things change.)

BYU got whacked several times at the start of Big 12 play, but the Cougars responded with a win over Oklahoma State earlier this week. Interestingly enough, Utah was 0-3 in its first three Big 12 games but then won a home game versus Oklahoma State. Both the Cougars and Utes got healthy against a not-very-good Oklahoma State team which made a Big 12 road trip through the state of Utah. So, we know BYU and Utah are both better than Oklahoma State. What else do we know? Both teams have not fared well against the rest of the conference. Now we need to see how they stack up against each other.

BYU's offense was ground down by some of the better defenses in the Big 12. BYU should expect to be able to score against Utah's defense. If the Cougars can't fill it up versus the Utes, they are in real trouble — not just for this game itself, but for the full season. BYU had really good offenses in the latter years of previous coach Mark Pope's tenure, before Pope went to Kentucky to become the head coach of the Wildcats. BYU needs to be able to get back to a place where the offense is humming and opponents have to score in really big numbers to hold off the Cougars. BYU's offense, though, has gotten stuck and stymied far too many times in Big 12 play, including at home. A recent home loss to Texas Tech was a game in which BYU did not shoot well from 3-point range or from the free throw line. The Cougars can't afford to give away points at the offensive end of the floor, but that is exactly what they have done too many times this season.

Utah got shredded in Big 12 play before it settled down and defeated Oklahoma State. Did the Utes figure something out with their rotations or style of play in that game, or was it just a case of running into a soft opponent which was likely to give Utah a breather? The case for Utah figuring things out was strengthened earlier this week, when the Utes went into Fort Worth and scored a Big 12 road win versus TCU. TCU did beat BYU one week ago, so that probably explains the betting odds for this contest. Utah has done something specific and positive (beat TCU) which BYU has not. The Utes are still not in a good overall position to make the NCAA Tournament, but with two straight wins under their belt, the Utes will try to turn one good week into three or four good weeks. If they can do that, a fresh NCAA tourney conversation will emerge in Salt Lake City.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU's offense should be able to solve Utah's defense. Utah won't be able to defend BYU successfully for 40 minutes — maybe 30, but not all 40. The dam will break at some point in BYU's favor.

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah has won two in a row and seems to be getting better at the defensive end of the floor. Yes, the Utes can contain the BYU offense at home.

We are leaning to BYU but don't think either team is trustworthy. Pass.

