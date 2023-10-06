LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese told reporters at media day that she holds no will toward Iowa's Caitlin Clark. The response might surprise many who watched LSU beat Iowa in the 2023 national championship game. Angel Reese taunted Caitlin Clark when the LSU women's basketball team had secured the title, causing a stir on social media.

“I love Caitlin; we've been competing since we were in AAU,” Reese said at LSU media day, via ESPN. “It was always fun, always competitive. One day, hopefully, we could even be teammates. She is a great player, shooter, person and teammate.

“The world is always going to have a good girl and a bad girl. I'll take that I'm going to be the bad guy because I know I've grown women's basketball and inspired people.”

LSU beat Iowa 102-85 in the final game of the women's NCAA Tournament. Widely recognized as the best player in the sport, Clark was unable to lead Iowa to a title. She had 30 points and eight assists in the loss to LSU. No other Iowa player scored more than 13 points.

Reese had 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in LSU's rout of Iowa. The victory helped catapult Reesse to superstardom, making her more popular than many of the best players in the WNBA.

An average of nearly 10 million people watched Reese and LSU beat Clark and Iowa. Plenty of fans took sides, some rooting for Reese, while others cast her as a villain. All of the attention only benefited the sport, making it arguably more popular than it's ever been.

“Yeah, LSU loves me, but they might not like her. People can think what they think,” Reese said. “Me and Caitlin are cool; we've never had any issues. Just knowing I've helped grow women's basketball, and she has, too, that's all that matters.”