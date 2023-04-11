Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Angel Reese has been thrust into the spotlight after her dominating run in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament that culminated in a National Championship for the LSU Tigers. Fellow Tiger legend Shaq believes her play at LSU has already put her amongst special company in school history, per NBA on TNT.

"She's probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU Sports."@Shaq ranks @Reese10Angel even higher than himself 😳 pic.twitter.com/vqQJOgl5Ar — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 11, 2023

“A lot of us got the package in our truck, she delivered the package [a National Championship]. She delivered that package, there is a lot names you can throw around, men and women, but she’s probably the greatest athlete. Some people are going to exclude it to women athletes, I’m not doing that. She’s the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU because she got it done. Joe Burrow got it done a couple of years ago, but she’s way more athletic than he is, so you heard it here first.”

Quite the praise from the NBA Hall of Fame center and LSU legend himself. He calls her the greatest athlete ever out of LSU because she did what many couldn’t in bringing home a National Championship. Throwing Joe Burrow into the mix will surely cause some conversation on social media. Burrow brought home a title himself, but Shaq calls Reese a better athlete.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback would probably beg to differ, but Reese would vouch for herself as well. Shaq might just be trying to stir the pot, but ultimately it makes for an intriguing conversation. One thing is for certain regardless of Tiger athlete hierarchy; LSU fans are proud they can stake claim to both Joe Burrow and Angel Reese.