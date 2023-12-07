Lil Wayne celebrates Caitlin Clark's 3,000-point milestone, achieved as Iowa Hawkeyes win against Iowa State.

Rapper Lil Wayne took to social media to congratulate Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark on her entry into the 3,000-point club on Wednesday. Clark's landmark achievement happened during in an intense face-off against Iowa State, leading the No. 4 Hawkeyes to a 67-58 victory and a 9-1 season record.

“Caitlin Clark congrats on 3k!!! U a fkn dogg dogg!!” Lil Wayne said on X, formerly Twitter. “congrats on the 3k and again, u are a fkn dogg dogg!!!! Amazing.”

Caitlin Clark's response to Lil Wayne was a modest “Thank you!!!!” paired with heart and trophy emojis, a brief yet appreciative acknowledgment of the recognition from the music icon.

Clark scored 35 points, along with nine rebounds and five assists, during the game. She becomes the 15th Division I women's basketball player to reach the 3,000-point landmark. She is also the first in Division I to couple those points with over 750 rebounds and an 750 assists for both women and men.

The moment was even more memorable by its proximity to Clark's hometown of West Des Moines, allowing her to celebrate this personal triumph surrounded by family and friends. Clark scored 12 points in the first quarter and surpassed the 3,000-point mark with a 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Clark's feat, particularly noteworthy as it was accomplished in her 110th career game — the second-fastest in NCAA Division I history — has brought her into the spotlight, with sights set on surpassing Kelsey Plum's 3,527-point record. Clark's tally not sits at 3,013 points. Iowa women's basketball will face Wisconsin next on Sunday, Dec. 10.