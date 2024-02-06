Patrick Mahomes highlights Caitlin Clark's imminent record-breaking moment ahead of his own championship game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered high praise to Iowa women's basketball standout Caitlin Clark ahead of his Super Bowl appearance. While Mahomes prepares to lead his team in the NFL's biggest game on Sunday, he took a moment during a Super Bowl press conference on Tuesday to commend Clark, who is on the verge of making history in women's college basketball.

Clark is extremely close to breaking the all-time scoring record in women's college basketball, needing just 66 points. This potential milestone could be reached as the Hawkeyes face off against Nebraska on Sunday, coinciding with the Super Bowl Sunday that sees Mahomes contending for another championship.

“She's one of the best college basketball players to ever play … Hopefully I never have to play her one-on-one because she'll for sure be getting buckets on me,” Mahomes said in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, by The Athletic WBB.

Clark, who has scored 3,462 career points, recently propelled her team to a victory against Maryland with a standout performance of 38 points and 12 assists. Her ability to consistently deliver high-scoring games has made her one of the most watched players in college basketball.

“I don't know if I'll get to see it, but she is just a tremendous player and tremendous person. I've met with her and talked. You can tell she loves the game,” Mahomes said of Clark breaking the record, via Isabel Gonzalez of CBS. “She loves playing at Iowa and is going to be one of the best women's basketball, one of the best college basketball players to ever play, and then go to the WNBA and dominate there as well.”

A self-proclaimed Chiefs fan, Clark has previously drawn parallels between the Chiefs' dynamic play and her own basketball style, highlighting an offensive power and creativity that she admires in Mahomes' team. Despite their respective games on the same day, Clark will have the opportunity to support the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, with the Iowa game scheduled well before the NFL's championship kickoff.