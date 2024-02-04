Kelsey Plum holds the NCAA women's basketball scoring record with 3,527 points.

As Iowa's Caitlin Clark edges closer to the NCAA women's basketball scoring record, current record holder Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces expressed her support for the senior guard.

“I'm actually very grateful to pass that baton. I'm very happy for her,” Plum said, via Michael Voepel of ESPN, during a USA Basketball women's team camp at Barclays Center in New York.

Plum, who set the record in 2017 with a 57-point game for Washington against Utah, finished her college career with 3,527 points. Clark, currently at 3,424 points and leading Division I with an average of 32.1 points per game, could break the record in an upcoming game against Michigan on Feb. 15.

A WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, Plum recalls her own experience chasing the NCAA record as stressful, with her identity getting caught up in the achievement. She hopes the media recognizes Clark as more than just a basketball player.

“I remember, to be honest, [the record] was very much a low point in my life,” Plum said. “It felt like a lot of pressure, and my identity was kind of caught up in that record. I hope everyone in the media takes time to understand that (Clark) is not just a basketball player but a young woman that has feelings and emotions. She carries it with grace, but there's a lot to handle there.

“If anything, make sure that we show her love outside of her performance. She'll break it. I'm excited for her.”

Could Caitlin Clark play in this year's Olympics

Clark, who has often mentioned Plum and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu as inspirations, may declare for the WNBA draft in April. However, she also has the option to return for a fifth season at Iowa, thanks to the COVID-19 waiver for 2020-21.

The possibility of Caitlin Clark playing with pros this summer in the Olympics is being considered. USA Basketball has previously taken three WNBA rookies to the Olympics, and U.S. national team selection chair Jennifer Rizzotti mentioned inviting college players to the next training camp.

“When we invite people, sometimes it's an eye to the future. It's giving them that exposure. It's something we've done in the past,” Rizzotti said. “If they decide to return to college, we're not going to hold that against them,” she said. “We want to be looking for the very best of the best. We know that there's a huge jump from college to the WNBA.”

The primary challenge for any college athlete hoping to join the U.S. team for the 2024 Olympics is the high level of competition, especially given the team's pursuit of their eighth straight Olympic gold. The battle for the 12 Olympic roster spots is fierce due to the large talent pool.

This is evident across all positions, including guard, even after the retirement of five-time Olympian Sue Bird in 2022. Bird had been a key point guard for Team USA for twenty years. The current guard lineup at this week’s camp features three players from the two-time WNBA champion team, the Aces: Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray. Both Plum and Young were part of the 2020 3×3 gold-medal team, while Gray played on the 5-on-5 team.

Notable names are at USA Basketball training camp

Other notable guards at the camp include Tokyo Olympians Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm), Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics), and Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), with Gray having competed in the 3×3 event.

Additional participants at the camp are guards Ionescu, Rhyne Howard (2022’s No. 1 WNBA draft pick by the Dream), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings), and guard-forwards Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky) and Betnijah Laney (Liberty).

Following this camp, a team of 12 will be chosen to represent the U.S. at the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, from Feb. 8-11.

Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve emphasized that the selection committee is responsible for player selection for the tournament and the Olympics. Reeve, the Minnesota Lynx's long-serving coach, said that her focus is on coaching.

“I have an opportunity to express what I want in a team and how I want to play,” Reeve said. “But we don't get granular on the personnel. I just want to focus on who ends up on the roster and how can I best position us to be successful.”