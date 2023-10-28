Caitlyn Jenner's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. Jenner is a reality television star and actress. Some of her notable appearances include Jack and Jill, The Hungover Game and Can't Stop the Music, among others. She has also appeared in television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Fall Guy, I am Cait and many more. Jenner is a Teen Choice Award nominee and a GLAAD Media Award winner. In addition to her presence in the entertainment industry, Jenner was also once an Olympic gold medalist. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Caitlyn Jenner's net worth in 2023.

Caitlyn Jenner's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as William Bruce Jenner, was born on October 28th, 1949 in Mount Kisco, New York. She studied in Sleepy Hollow High School before transferring to Newtown High School. After graduating from high school, Jenner accepted a scholarship to Graceland University. At Graceland, Jenner competed for the university's football squad. However, a knee injury forced Jenner to abruptly end her football pursuits. Fortunately, the injury also paved the way for Jenner to compete as a decathlete. Eventually, she graduated with the class of 1973 and earned his degree in physical education.

Olympic career as a decathlete

Jenner embarked on a career as a decathlete after graduating from Graceland University. But in order to pay the bills, she also worked as an insurance salesman. This allowed her to rake in an annual income of $9,000, based on reports. In 1972, Jenner made her Olympic debut at the Munich Games, where she finished tenth in the decathlon.

After being inspired to perform better at the international stage, Jenner trained harder to make an appearance at the 1976 Olympic Games at Montreal Canada. She initially dominated the Pan American games in 1975 by winning gold for U.S.A. Jenner further continued her dominant run at the 1976 Olympic Games by winning her first and only Olympic gold medal.

With a dominant showing at the 1976 Olympic Games, Jenner was crowned Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. In addition to this, she also received the James E. Sullivan Award. Her remarkable performance also led to her gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Four years later, Jenner was inducted into the United States National Track and Field Hall of Fame.

Getting drafted in the NBA

After a legendary showing in the 1976 Olympic Games, Jenner was ready to capitalize on her popularity. In fact, despite not having played basketball even in the amateur ranks, the Olympic gold medalist was drafted in the seventh round with the 139th overall pick by the Kansas City Kings in the 1977 NBA Draft. However, given that it was just a publicity stunt, Jenner never suited up for the Kings.

Career in acting

In 1980, Jenner made her big screen debut in the movie Can't Stop the Music. That appearance jumpstarted her acting career, with Jenner going on to act in programs like Grambling's White Tiger, CHiPs, The Fall Guy, Silver Spoons, Murder, She Wrote, Me and Mom and The Love Boat.

Some of Jenner's cinematic appearances include A Man Called Sarge, The Big Tease, Jack and Jill and The Hungover Games.

Transition to Caitlyn Jenner

In 2015, Jenner made an announcement in a ceremony that she was legally changing her name and gender, after telling the public she was transgender. As a result, the Olympic gold medalist went from William Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner. She also underwent cosmetic surgery.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

While Jenner has made waves as an athlete and in show biz, there's no question that she has made her bread and butter from reality shows. As early as 2007, Jenner made an impact alongside the Kardashian-Jenner family in the hit television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The entire family was paid $40 million and each family member received an equal share of the cake, according to Digital Spy. Unfortunately, Jenner reportedly won't be re-appearing in the family's latest series The Kardashians.

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Aside from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner also made waves as part of the British reality television show I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The former Olympic gold medal winning decathlete was paid $640,000 for appearing on the show, according to reports.

I Am Cait

Following Jenner's transition, she served as the executive producer and starred in her own reality series called I Am Cait, which ran for two seasons. During its first season, the show raked in an average of 2.2 million viewers. Moreover, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also enjoyed a $5 million paycheck for the first season, according to a report by The List.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Caitlyn Jenner's net worth in 2023?