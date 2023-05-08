Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Cal basketball has landed Texas Tech basketball transfer Jaylon Tyson, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Jaylon Tyson is a key get or Mark Madsen, who was hired as the new coach of the program. Tyson scored 10.7 points per game with 6.1 rebounds per game in the 2022-2023 season, according to sports reference. He entered the transfer portal after one year playing at Texas Tech, starting 31 games.

Mark Madsen replaces Mark Fox, who spent four seasons as the head coach of the Cal basketball program after being fired from Georgia. Mark Fox was fired from Cal after the team went 3-29 in the 2022-2023 season.

Madsen’s best season as a head coach came when he was with Utah Valley, when he led the team to a 20-12 record in the 2021-2022 season, according to sports reference. Now, he hopes to bring Cal back to success.

Tyson is not the only player that Madsen added from the transfer portal. Memphis transfer Keonte Kennedy also committed as a graduate transfer. Fardaws Aimaq is another player who transferred from the Texas Tech basketball program. Fardaws Aimaq also played at Utah Valley before playing Texas Tech, and won the WAC Player of the Year award in 2020-2021.

Jalen Cone is joining from Northern Arizona, and should be helpful from a ball-handling standpoint, as he has experience as a point guard. Lastly, Mike Meadows joined Cal from Portland. He is also a guard.

All of the transfers Madsen has added have played at at least three different schools.

Madsen has clearly emphasized the transfer portal to try to improve Cal in his first year. It will be interesting to see how the team looks in the 2023-2024 season.