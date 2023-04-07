Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The California Golden Bears men’s basketball team finished in last place in the Pac-12 Conference and won just three games. Mark Fox was fired, and they hired Utah Valley HC Mark Madsen. Now the Golden Bears have begun changing the roster with a huge transfer portal addition in Texas Tech star Fardaws Aimaq, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

‘Texas Tech transfer Fardaws Aimaq is heading to play for Cal and new coach Mark Madsen, he told @Stadium.’

Fardaws Aimaq was one of the biggest names in the transfer portal after he averaged 11.1 PPG with 7.9 rebounds for the Red Raiders in his only season in Lubbock. But his decision to come to Cal is all about new head coach Mark Madsen. Before paying at Texas Tech, Aimaq was at Utah Valley playing for Madsen, and now they are reunited in Berkeley.

Aimaq began his college career at Mercer before going to Utah Valley, but he averaged an eye-popping 13.9 PPG and 15 rebounds in his first year at Utah Valley and 18.9 PPG and 13.6 boards in his final year before going to Texas Tech.

Now, Aimaq and Madsen are back together for one more run as he tries to improve his draft stock as one of the top big men in the game. The Golden Bears need a resurgence with the basketball program, and Madsen won 70 games in four seasons at Utah Valley. Landing Fardaws Aimaq is a terrific start to the offseason, and perhaps more names find their way to Cal to play for Madsen.