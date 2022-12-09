By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has been filling up his trophy cabinet as of late, and he could soon make room for college football’s most prestigious individual honor.

Earlier this week, Williams was named as one of the four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy award. The second-year quarterback finished regular season play with 44 total touchdowns, and he then went on to throw for three touchdown passes in the Trojans’ 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game defeat to Utah.

Williams will not be traveling to Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony alone, as he will be accompanied by eight USC offensive linemen.

As part of his ticket allotment for the Heisman Trophy ceremony tomorrow night, Caleb Williams is bringing eight of his USC offensive linemen with him to New York, courtesy of Ac+ion Water. Pretty cool gesture from USC’s QB. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 9, 2022

Williams’ standout play in the regular season would not be possible had it not been for the keen contributors who blocked for him all year long. The sophomore passer rushed for at least 40 yards in three different games. More so, the Trojans’ offensive line rose to the occasion in numerous conference matchups, including in the road win over Arizona where the team notched a 6.4 yards per rush attempt average and Williams was not sacked once.

For now, it remains to be seen just which USC offensive linemen will be available to feature in the upcoming Cotton Bowl Classic against Tulane. At the least, the Trojans will be without center Brett Neilon in the contest, as he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Pac-12 title game loss to Utah.