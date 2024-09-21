California football is getting a much needed boost before an ACC game Saturday against Florida State. Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott is expected to play in the game, per ESPN. Ott has been slowed down by an ankle injury.

Ott's injury has left him limited in recent games. He didn't dress for a matchup with San Diego State, but has returned to practice for the Golden Bears squad looking to make some waves in its inaugural ACC conference season. The team is joining Stanford and SMU in the league this year.

The Golden Bears enter Saturday's game against Florida State with a 3-0 record, facing a Florida State team that is absolutely reeling this season. The Seminoles have yet to win a game this campaign. The Golden Bears knocked off UC Davis, Auburn and San Diego State so far this year.

California football looking for a successful 2024 season in ACC

California football fans are certainly enjoying the season so far. The Golden Bears have been one of the more surprising teams in the country, with the 3-0 start. The addition of Ott back in the starting lineup is even better news for the Golden Bears.

Ott was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2023. The running back finished the 2023 campaign with 1,305 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2024, the tailback has 60 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. He hasn't posted any stats since the team's Week 2 game against Auburn. He finished that contest with just 11 rushing yards.

The running back is in his third year with the program. He carried the ball 170 times for 897 yards in his first season with the squad in 2022. Ott has improved his play each year he's been in Berkeley, and fans hope that continues this season. The Golden Bears haven't had a winning season since 2019, when the squad got to eight wins. California head coach Justin Wilcox is facing pressure to get another successful campaign under his belt.

California football has a chance to take the ACC. Florida State was favored to win the league this year, but the Seminoles have found nothing but misery so far. The team is already out of the running for the College Football Playoff, after an 0-3 start. The conference seems wide open and California fans see no reason to believe their school can't head to the CFP.

California and Florida State battle at 7:00 Eastern. The game is truly a must win for the Seminoles, who have yet to win a game since getting snubbed out of the 2023 CFP.