Florida State football's disappointing 0-3 start to the season has led to rampant speculation about a potential replacement for head coach Mike Norvell. The current betting favorite on BetOnline Sportsbook is Colorado head coach Deion Sanders (+300). Although the Buffaloes aren't making waves in the standings, Sanders' je ne sais quoi can't be denied. It doesn't hurt that Sanders attended Florida State from 1985 to 1988, playing 45 games. He also has his No. 2 jersey honored by the Seminoles. Here are the odds:

Deion Sanders: +300

Matt Rhule: +400

Lane Kiffin: +600

Pat Surtain Sr.: +700

Jamey Chadwell: +1000

In 2021 and 2022, Colorado had the 65th and 58th-ranked recruit classes, according to 247 Sports. They jumped to No. 21 in 2023, Sanders' first year as head coach, including the No. 1 transfer rank. Not many coaches can have that kind of impact, especially at a school like Colorado.

The resources available to Sanders if he joined Florida State football would also be completely different. Colorado's athletic department had a $134M operating budget in 2023. FSU spent $172M in 2022, and it's believed that the Seminoles have invested about $12 million in NIL money, according to The Athletic.

“The team has struggled despite the Noles making a big investment in their defensive line this year with almost $2 million going to their starting front in what is an NIL team budget of around $12 million, a source briefed on FSU’s NIL strategy told The Athletic this week.”

It remains to be seen what Sanders plans to do after his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, finish their collegiate careers. Shedeur is projected to be a possible Day 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Shilo projects as a Day 2 or early Day 3 draft pick.

What Deion Sanders does for Florida State football

It's not as though the Seminoles are that far removed from success. If it weren't for the poor timing of Jordan Travis' injury last year that sank the team at the end of the season, FSU might've made a legit run at the College Football Playoff National Championship. They still won the ACC last year and a national title in 2013.

Last year, Stephen A. Smith, while on ESPN's First Take, said he believed if Sanders was the head coach of Florida State football last year, they wouldn't have been passed over for the CFP.

“I bet you if Prime Time Deion Sanders was [Florida State's] coach they wouldn't have gotten left out… The sizzle that he brings to the sport matters.”

Florida State will look to rebound on Saturday at home against the Cal Golden Bears. They have three big opportunities to bounce back when they play No. 21 Clemson, No. 8 Miami and No. 17 Notre Dame later this season.