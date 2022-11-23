Published November 23, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys blew the Minnesota Vikings out of the water in Week 11, scoring a 40-3 win on the road against a previously once-defeated squad. As the score suggests, the Cowboys played excellently on both ends of the field. Defensively, the Cowboys neutralized the Vikings’ high-flying attack, with DeMarcus Lawrence churning out a solid performance.

DeMarcus Lawrence even had one of the seven Cowboys sacks on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

DeMarcus Lawrence completely avoids 64 and 4 to get his sixth sack of the season pic.twitter.com/4KqBUPa6NX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 22, 2022

Lawrence’s exploding on Cousins might never get too old to rewatch for the Cowboys, including quarterback Dak Prescott, who even compared his teammate to the legendary Michael Phelps, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Call him Michael Phelps. He was just swimming his ass off. He swam both,” Prescott said right after he saw DeMarcus Lawrence destroy Cousins in the pocket.

Lawrence and the Cowboys’ stop unit have been wrecking opponents this season. In fact, Dallas is No. 1 in the NFL so far with just 16.7 points allowed per game. Their ability to get to opposing quarterbacks in the pocket and throw them to the ground is arguably the best in the NFL. After all, they are pacing the rest of the league with an 11.9 percent defensive sack rate. They are also the only team with at least 40 sacks to date in this campaign.

The Cowboys, who improved to 7-3 after that win over the Vikings, will shoot for their eighth victory of the season on Thanksgiving against the New York Giants at home. They beat the Giants back in Week 3, 20-16, on the road.