After dropping his first song, “Just Do It,” last month, Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown could be releasing his debut album. Brown’s cryptic response to someone asking if he was on the verge of releasing an album fueled speculation. And in light of that speculation, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton sent the 2024 Finals MVP a friendly warning.

On a recent episode of “4th&1 with Cam Newton,” the retired QB said building a solid music fanbase is always tricky for professional athletes, given that fans have difficulty adjusting their observing lens from an athlete to a musician.

“This is no disrespect; this is just keeping it a big buck, bro. People aren’t consuming you in that type of regard,” Newton said. “The best rapper I’ve ever heard that was an athlete, Dame; even for him, he doesn’t get his just due because he’s a basketball player. A lot of people can rap that are athletes, but we’re talking about numbers. They’re not going to do any numbers, bro.”

Alongside A$AP Ferg, Brown’s new single caused a stir around NBA circles and sports shows alike, but its overall impact on Hip-Hop culture is still difficult to gauge at this point. Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard, by comparison, didn’t reach high on the billboard charts when he dropped his album, “Confirmed,” which peaked at No. 72. For Newton, Dame DOLLA (Lillard’s stage name) is the best athlete-turned-rapper he’s ever heard.

When Shaquille O’Neal, the NBA’s most successful rapper thus far, is mentioned, Newton quickly points out how heavy marketing before O’Neal picked up a microphone played a significant role in Shaq’s successful music career.

“But it was Shaq, though. His distribution for how people saw him in the 90s and early 2000s is something unmatched. He had shoes. Dude was in moves, film, dude was a personality,” Newton said. “That’s Shaq. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of talent.”

O’Neal’s “Shaq Diesel” album sold over a million copies in 1993.

Jaylen Brown and A$AP Ferg at Rucker Park in New York

The Celtics three-time All-Star's wide-eyed emoji response and public appearance with rapper A$AP Ferg have fueled further speculation of a full-length album. After releasing a video for their song “Just Do It,” the two were seen this week in a video taken at Rucker Park in New York. Brown gave a lucky fan a pair of his sneakers.

However, the fan had to earn it by answering a trivia question.

However, Celtics fans want to know soon whether Brown will step back into the booth to release new music.