He is headed for the NFL!

Washington State transfer Cameron Ward has officially made the decision: He is heading for the NFL Draft, as he revealed on his social media accounts on New Year's Day. After plenty of rumors including Miami, Florida State, and Auburn being involved, and his father saying a decision was “imminent”, Ward is now heading for the pros after he was the top player remaining in the college football transfer portal.

“This is Cam Ward and I'll be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

The announcement by Ward was short and sweet, and now programs such as Florida State, Miami, and Auburn will have to search elsewhere in the portal. And, Ward will begin training for the draft right away, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Cam Ward will not immediately sign with an agent, according to his father, Calvin Ward. Cam Ward will begin training for the draft tomorrow with prominent trainer Will Hewlett.'

Ward threw for 3,000-plus yards in each of the past two seasons after transferring to Washington State, and he should be one of the more interesting quarterback [prospects in the draft class. The top names at the position are Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and likely top overall pick Caleb Williams, but Ward could be a late-first round or even Day 2 draft pick depending on how things go.

After plenty of rumors involving Cameron Ward and whether or not he will transfer, he has now decided to head for the NFL. Miami and Florida State are going to need to search elsewhere, and the Hurricanes have reportedly been targeting Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson and USC transfer Malachi Nelson.