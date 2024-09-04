The tributes have been pouring out for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau since their tragic deaths on Thursday. Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield has come up with a permanent way to honor Johnny, who he says was his hero. Caufield will change his jersey number to 13, Gaudreau's number, according to his most recent Instagram post.

Caufield mentions in his post the path that Gaudreau paved for smaller players. Caufield, who stands just 5-foot-7, played with Gaudreau on Team USA at the IIHF World Championships this summer. Now, he will play every game for the Canadiens with his number on his back.

Caufield is just one of many athletes to have sent their condolences, from teammates past and present to Jalen Hurts, Mike Trout, and LeBron James, it's clear that the Gaudreau brothers made an impact on all who they met. The Blue Jackets and Flames are holding candlelight vigils for the brothers on Wednesday night.

Canadiens' Caufield adds on to Gaudreau tributes

The Canadiens' forward joins the entire sports world in reacting to this tragic story. The Gaudreau brothers were killed on Thursday night by an alleged drunk driver. They were riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey when Sean Higgins struck them trying to pass another car. Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were pronounced dead at the scene. They were in the area to go to their sister's wedding the next day.

Teams across the league will likely continue to honor the brothers as the season begins. The Blue Jackets' first home game, against former Gaudreau teammate Matthew Tkachuk, will be on October 15. Gaudreau's two teams, the Blue Jackets and Flames, play on November 29 and December 3. The Canadiens play Columbus on November 16, November 23, and December 23.

While the tragedy has impacted so many, the family is in everyone's thoughts. An online fundraiser for Matthew's widow, Madeline, and their unborn child has raised over $550,000.