Published November 23, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown.

Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both FT's 😂 pic.twitter.com/krQIoBXkj9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2022

The promotion is called Bricken for Chicken, which triggers a free giveaway to home Sixers fans whenever a visiting player missed two straight free throws in the second half. It used to be sponsored by Wendy’s before Chick-fil-A too over the promotion and brought a catchier name to it.

Via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“As part of their promotional schedule announcement Thursday before their home opener against the Bucks, the Sixers included “Bricken for Chicken, presented by Chick-fil-A.” That will take the place of the Wendy’s Frosty Freeze Out, a promotion that tied consecutive missed second-half free throws by Sixers opponents to free Frosty’s for fans, who often grew frenzied about the Freeze Out regardless of the game’s score.”

Ironically, Simmons sank both his free throws for his first two points of the game in the opening period. He even broke out a mini-version of the Michael Jordan shrug after nailing both those shots from the charity stripe. But the gods of regression were quick to remind Simmons that he’s never been a terrific free-throw shooter. Simmons entered the Sixers game shooting just 50.0 percent this season from the foul line. He is also just shooting 59 percent from the free-throw line in his NBA career.