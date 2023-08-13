Canelo Alvarez has his next opponent in mind after Jermell Charlo.

Alvarez returns to action Sept. 30 in Las Vegas where he defends his super middleweight titles against unified 154-pound champion Charlo in a venue that is yet to be announced.

Despite Charlo being unlikely to be affected by moving up two weight classes, many observers still feel it's a nailed on victory for the Mexican superstar who will have the power advantage as well as being vastly more experienced.

The question then turns to who would be next for Alvarez.

The 33-year-old signed a three-fight deal with PBC which begins with the Charlo fight. Although there are many options for Alvarez — including a highly-anticipated fight with David Benavidez — it looks like his preference is Jermall Charlo.

In an interview with Little Giant Boxing (via Michael Benson), Alvarez's head trainer Eddy Reynoso revealed the plan for Alvarez was to face Jermell Charlo first and then follow it up with a fight against his brother Jermall.

Of course, it should be noted that the elder Charlo — currently the WBC middleweight champion — was originally expected to fight Alvarez on the first fight of the latter's PBC deal.

However, the boxing world was later shocked when it turned out the younger Charlo would get the first crack. Alvarez later revealed Jermall couldn't be available for the planned fight date and so, Jermell got the opportunity instead.

It also makes plenty of sense narrative-wise as should Alvarez defeat Jermell, Jermall will have the added motivation of looking to avenge his brother.