Bob Arum doesn't expect an upset when Canelo Alvarez clashes with Jermell Charlo later this year.

Alvarez defends his super middleweight titles against Charlo on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas. Charlo is the natural underdog as he not only lacks the vast experience of Alvarez — he'll also be moving up two divisions to face the Mexican superstar.

Of course, Charlo — the undisputed super welterweight champion — is notably bigger than Alvarez when it comes to natural weight and size, and some feel he'll be benefit from not having to cut weight while others believe his speed advantage could play a major role.

Arum, however, disagrees as the Top Rank Boxing promoter provided a straight-forward and definitive prediction for the 168-pound title fight.

“Well, Canelo will beat him easy,” Arum told Little Giant Boxing in Los Angeles during a screening of the new HBO documentary about the life of Oscar De La Hoya (via Boxing Scene). “Charlo is not…little Charlo? No. Canelo will probably knock him out in six or seven rounds.”

In addition to all the aforementioned factors, Charlo has also not fought since May last year when he defeated Brian Castano via knockout.

He was expected to defend his super welterweight titles against mandatory Tim Tszyu next. However, it was postponed after the American broke his hand during training camp.

The fight was expected to be rescheduled for this summer, but given that the opportunity of a Canelo Alvarez payday came up, Charlo decided to fight him instead of the Australian star.