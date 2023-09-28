Boxing experts are torn on Canelo Alvarez's ranking among the greatest fighters in history.

Yahoo! Sports' 10 all-time greatest fighters include Sugar Ray Robinson, Henry Armstrong, Muhammad Ali, and Willie Pep. Most of them are from the Golden Era of Boxing. As for Canelo Alvarez, boxing experts are debating his place among the greatest boxers ever.

Legendary trainer Teddy Atlas thought Canelo Alvarez is a “nice, solid fighter,” per Yahoo! Sports' Kevin Iole. However, Atlas felt Alvarez didn't fare well against top-notch opponents.

“But it's how you did against the best that's important. And when you look at him against his best opposition, he didn't do that good,” Teddy Atlas quipped.

On the other hand, fellow boxing trainer Stephen “Breadman” Edwards considered Canelo Alvarez a Top 100 fighter.

“Look, he has…20 wins in world title fights, which is a huge deal. And he's unified three divisions, which to me is a big deal. He's very consistent,” Stephen Edwards said.

Trainer Freddie Roach and boxing promoter Sean Gibbons agreed with Edwards' assessment. Both of them also agree Canelo Alvarez hasn't been the same in recent years. Freddie Roach, in particular, felt Alvarez hasn't shown the outstanding stamina and speed he did in the middleweight division.

Canelo Alvarez will square off against Jermell Charlo with his super middleweight titles at stake in Las Vegas, NV on September 30. Alvarez said training in Lake Tahoe has helped sharpen his focus for the upcoming bout. He received a huge ovation from the fans at the MGM Grand on Wednesday.

Do you think Canelo Alvarez will successfully defend his title belts against Jermell Charlo?