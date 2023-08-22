It's safe to say Shakur Stevenson has plenty of faith in Terence Crawford should he end up fighting Canelo Alvarez in the future.

Talk of a fight between Alvarez and Crawford has been heating up lately ever since the latter become the new unified welterweight champion following his win over Errol Spence Jr. last month.

Crawford would go on to challenge Alvarez to a 158-pound catchweight to which the latter politely turned down with a pretty valid reason.

“I can't go down anymore,” Alvarez said. “Like he says when they ask him about Gervonta Davis, it's the same for me. Everybody's gonna say, ‘He's too small.' Nobody's gonna give me credit for that.”

And so, Crawford would later go on to reveal that he's more than down to move up three divisions to fight the Mexican superstar at 168 pounds — especially if Alvarez defeats Jermell Charlo next month.

Whether that entices Alvarez still seems highly unlikely given that he still feels he'd get no credit if he ended up winning. But should it ever come to fruition, Stevenson sees only one winner.

“Canelo is a bad motherf****r, he is the second-best fighter in boxing to me,” Stevenson said (via Boxing Social). “Bud is the best fighter in boxing. If Canelo is at his weight, I’m telling y’all now, Bud would beat Canelo. Canelo is real nice, he’s a real good fighter, I just feel like, stylistically, if he was in the ring with Bud, I think Bud would outbox him.

“The best chance that he [Canelo] has is a puncher’s chance to try and knock Bud out, but other than that, I feel like Bud is the better fighter.”

While Crawford is the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world for most in the combat sports world and would certainly give Alvarez a tough test, it's still a pretty bold claim to say the latter only has as much as a puncher's chance.

Alvarez is also a top pound-for-pound boxer and has been exclusively fighting at 168 pounds for the last couple of years. Not to mention, he will carry more power than anyone Crawford has ever faced.

Of course, Stevenson is also biased with his prediction as he is friends with Crawford, but for many, Alvarez is also showing signs of decline.

Perhaps, fighting Alvarez now is as good a time as any for Crawford?