Canelo Alvarez has no interest in a catchweight fight with Terence Crawford.

Crawford — the undisputed king at 147 pounds as well as the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world — recently proposed a 158-pound catchweight fight between himself and Alvarez.

“We can do something at a catchweight,” Crawford said. “Probably, 160 [pounds] or something, 158. Yeah, 158, 160, that would be cool.”

However, there have been calls for Crawford to fight a smaller fighter in Gervonta Davis himself with the pair verbally sparring in recent weeks.

Crawford claimed he would only entertain that matchup if Davis — who currently competes at 135 — moved up and fought him at welterweight.

“Yeah, if he wanna dare to be great and be like all the other fighters that’s moving up two weight classes,” Crawford said. “Tell him come up here. He said I got a glass chin. So tell him come and touch it. At 147. I make 147 for him.”

“Then what the people gonna say? ‘Oh he’s beatin’ up on little guys.'”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alvarez is using the same logic.

During a Tuesday press conference in New York to promote his super middleweight title fight with Jermell Charlo, the Mexican superstar ruled out a potential catchweight fight with Crawford as he feels nobody would give him credit if he ended up winning the contest.

“I can't go down anymore,” Alvarez said (via Michael Benson). “Like he says when they ask him about Gervonta Davis, it's the same for me. Everybody's gonna say, ‘He's too small.' Nobody's gonna give me credit for that.”

Although Alvarez has competed as low as 147, he's exclusively competed at 168 pounds the last few years with a few fights at 175. So all in all, it makes sense as to why he wouldn't be interested in competing back at a lower weight class considering that he's now fully grown into 168.

That said, he still has plenty of respect for Crawford.

Having picked “Bud” to come out on top against Errol Spence Jr. in their welterweight title unification clash last month, the 33-year-old went on to praise the American's performance as he expects a potential rematch to go the same exact way.

“Crawford was the best man that night and if they fight again it's gonna be the same thing,” Alvarez said. “He's a better fighter. I respect Spence and I like Spence, but Crawford has everything.”