The full lineup for this year’s Cannes Film Festival has officially been announced, and that means we’re inching closer to when the best filmmakers and actors show off their latest work. The festival runs from May 16-27, but here’s a list of the most anticipated films out of the festival from this jealous journalist of those who are attending.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
I know Cannes really isn’t about franchise flicks — though they did screen F9 a few years back — Indiana Jones is one of the rare cases that seem worthy of being there given its long-lasting legacy and the names involved. But furthermore, we assume this is Harrison Ford’s last time donning the fedora and whip, so we can only hope that Dial of Destiny is better than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — perhaps almost as low of a bar as the live-action Super Mario Bros. movie set for the recent animated film.
Asteroid City
Wes Anderson’s latest film looks to be an improvement over The French Dispatch. While I’d consider myself a big fan of his work, it’s also clear that the Wes Anderson-isms that made his films so special — e.g. the symmetrical shots, deadpan line delivery, stacked ensembles — have been put on his radar as his films have slowly become so engrossed in these tropes. It’s still amusing, sure, but Asteroid City looks like it takes those tropes even further than The French Dispatch did. That said, I’ll go into any of Anderson’s new films with an open mind and just hope it reaches the heights of Rushmore, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Moonrise Kingdom.
Killers of the Flower Moon
This is my last “lame” choice as Martin Scorsese’s latest premieres out of competition (along with Indiana Jones 5). I loved The Irishman, personally, and his next epic takes him from the streets of Manhattan to northeastern Oklahoma. The loaded ensemble is led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Goldstone, and Jesse Plemons. Brendan Fraser is also in there along with John Lithgow.
May/December
Todd Haynes’ latest feature film stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. After a couple had a scandalous romance that made the rounds in the tabloids due to their age gap, they are married 20 years later but feel the pressure begin to rise when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past. Haynes had previously done The Velvet Underground, which was a really interesting documentary for Apple TV+ — at least for someone not overly familiar with the band. Seeing that he has a really good cast in this feature film, it will be interesting to see the reactions to this one.
Occupied City
Steve McQueen hasn’t technically directed a feature film since 2018’s Widows, but his Small Axe anthology series for Prime Video was stellar. That makes his latest film, Occupied City, even more exciting. He will now take on the documentary feature genre as this film will chronicle the time period from 1940-1945 when Amsterdam was under Nazi occupation. The film’s based on an illustrated history book written by his wife, Bianca Stigter, Atlas of an Occupied City, Amsterdam 1940-1945.
Monster
Hirokazu Koreeda returns to Cannes once again with Monster. Nothing is really known about the plot, but after the fantastic film Broker (which also premiered at Cannes last year), the sky is the limit for Koreeda’s next.
The 2023 Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 16-27. You can check out the full lineup below.
Opening Night
Jeanne du Barry (Out of Competition)
In Competition
Club Zero
The Zone of Interest
Fallen Leaves
Four Daughters
Asteroid City
Anatomie d’Une Chute
Monster
The Sun of the Future
La Chimera
About Dry Grasses
L’Ete Dernier
The Passion of Dodin Bouffant
Rapito
May/December
Firebrand
The Old Oak
Banel et Adama
Perfect Days
Jeunesse
Un Certain Regard
The Delinquents
How to Have Sex
Goodbye Julia
The Buriti Flower
Simple Comme Sylvain
Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies)
The Settlers
Omen
The Breaking Ice
Rosalie
The New Boy
If Only I Could Hibernate
Hopeless
Terrestrial Verses
Rien a Perdre
Les Meutes
La Regne Animal
Special Screenings
Pictures of Ghosts
Anselm
Occupied City
Man in Black
Cannes Premieres
Le Temps D’Aimer
Cerrar Los Ojos
Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe
Kubi
Midnight Screenings
Omar la Fraise
Kennedy,
Acide
Out of Competition
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Idol
Cobweb
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny