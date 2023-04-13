The full lineup for this year’s Cannes Film Festival has officially been announced, and that means we’re inching closer to when the best filmmakers and actors show off their latest work. The festival runs from May 16-27, but here’s a list of the most anticipated films out of the festival from this jealous journalist of those who are attending.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

I know Cannes really isn’t about franchise flicks — though they did screen F9 a few years back — Indiana Jones is one of the rare cases that seem worthy of being there given its long-lasting legacy and the names involved. But furthermore, we assume this is Harrison Ford’s last time donning the fedora and whip, so we can only hope that Dial of Destiny is better than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — perhaps almost as low of a bar as the live-action Super Mario Bros. movie set for the recent animated film.

Asteroid City

Wes Anderson’s latest film looks to be an improvement over The French Dispatch. While I’d consider myself a big fan of his work, it’s also clear that the Wes Anderson-isms that made his films so special — e.g. the symmetrical shots, deadpan line delivery, stacked ensembles — have been put on his radar as his films have slowly become so engrossed in these tropes. It’s still amusing, sure, but Asteroid City looks like it takes those tropes even further than The French Dispatch did. That said, I’ll go into any of Anderson’s new films with an open mind and just hope it reaches the heights of Rushmore, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Moonrise Kingdom.

Killers of the Flower Moon

This is my last “lame” choice as Martin Scorsese’s latest premieres out of competition (along with Indiana Jones 5). I loved The Irishman, personally, and his next epic takes him from the streets of Manhattan to northeastern Oklahoma. The loaded ensemble is led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Goldstone, and Jesse Plemons. Brendan Fraser is also in there along with John Lithgow.

May/December

Todd Haynes’ latest feature film stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. After a couple had a scandalous romance that made the rounds in the tabloids due to their age gap, they are married 20 years later but feel the pressure begin to rise when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past. Haynes had previously done The Velvet Underground, which was a really interesting documentary for Apple TV+ — at least for someone not overly familiar with the band. Seeing that he has a really good cast in this feature film, it will be interesting to see the reactions to this one.

Occupied City

Steve McQueen hasn’t technically directed a feature film since 2018’s Widows, but his Small Axe anthology series for Prime Video was stellar. That makes his latest film, Occupied City, even more exciting. He will now take on the documentary feature genre as this film will chronicle the time period from 1940-1945 when Amsterdam was under Nazi occupation. The film’s based on an illustrated history book written by his wife, Bianca Stigter, Atlas of an Occupied City, Amsterdam 1940-1945.

Monster

Hirokazu Koreeda returns to Cannes once again with Monster. Nothing is really known about the plot, but after the fantastic film Broker (which also premiered at Cannes last year), the sky is the limit for Koreeda’s next.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 16-27. You can check out the full lineup below.

Opening Night

Jeanne du Barry (Out of Competition)

In Competition

Club Zero

The Zone of Interest

Fallen Leaves

Four Daughters

Asteroid City

Anatomie d’Une Chute

Monster

The Sun of the Future

La Chimera

About Dry Grasses

L’Ete Dernier

The Passion of Dodin Bouffant

Rapito

May/December

Firebrand

The Old Oak

Banel et Adama

Perfect Days

Jeunesse

Un Certain Regard

The Delinquents

How to Have Sex

Goodbye Julia

The Buriti Flower

Simple Comme Sylvain

Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies)

The Settlers

Omen

The Breaking Ice

Rosalie

The New Boy

If Only I Could Hibernate

Hopeless

Terrestrial Verses

Rien a Perdre

Les Meutes

La Regne Animal

Special Screenings

Pictures of Ghosts

Anselm

Occupied City

Man in Black

Cannes Premieres

Le Temps D’Aimer

Cerrar Los Ojos

Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe

Kubi

Midnight Screenings

Omar la Fraise

Kennedy,

Acide

Out of Competition

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Idol

Cobweb

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny