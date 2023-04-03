The Crowded Room, an upcoming Apple TV+ series starring Tom Holland, finally has a premiere date and some images that provide the first look at Holland in his latest role.

What’s The Crowded Room about?

The new series follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who was arrested for his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. The series will take a deep dive into the psyche and background of Danny, exploring what shaped his life all through the lens of interviews with his interrogator, Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried).

The Crowded Room’s release date?

As announced by Apple today, The Crowded Room is slated for a June 9 premiere. The first three episodes will be released on June 9 before releasing one episode a week until July 28.

Who’s in it?

The Crowded Room serves as Tom Holland’s streaming series debut. Known for his roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU’s Spider-Man Homecoming trilogy and Nathan Drake in the live-action Uncharted film, this will be the first time Holland has led a series on a streaming service — something Apple has been very good at doing. They recently courted Harrison Ford for Shrinking and have always done a great job casting big names in their projects.

He’s not a total newcomer to Apple TV+, however. In 2021, he starred in Cherry, directed by the longtime MCU directors Joe and Anthony Russo (here’s hoping that The Crowded Room is better). To his credit, Holland has been testing the waters of dramatic acting more as his career has continued with roles in The Devil All the Time and yes, even Cherry. Holland also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Amanda Seyfried, meanwhile, is no stranger to the streaming game. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in The Dropout for Hulu. Will Chase and Sasha Lane also star in the series and Jason Isaacs, Thomas Sadoski, Zachary Golinger, and Christopher Abbott will all appear as guest stars.

First-look images

In addition to the exciting news of the premiere date, Apple has provided new first-look images at the series. You can check them out below.

The first three episodes of The Crowded Room will premiere on June 9 on Apple TV+.