In a year where this year’s iteration of the Cannes Film Festival will play home to the world premieres of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Martin Scorsese and Wes Anderson‘s latest features, they will also have the unique moniker of the host of the world premiere of Johnny Depp‘s new film (and first since the Amber Heard trial).

Variety reported that Jeanne du Barry, a historical drama by French filmmaker Maïwenn, not only holds its world premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, but it will premiere on the opening night of the festival. The film stars Depp as Louis XV — whose reign lasted 59 years — and Maïwenn as Jeanne du Barry, his lover, and observes their relationship over the course of that reign.

Maïwenn wrote, directed, and will serve as a producer on Jeanne du Barry. Netflix will handle theatrical and streaming distribution in France. No word on the domestic release.

Johnny Depp has been on a hiatus from acting since the trial with his ex-wife Heard — which he won back in December. He was supposed to appear in last year’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore as Gellert Grindelwald before ultimately being replaced by Mads Mikkelsen (who will appear in the Cannes-premiering Dial of Destiny).

The full slate of Official Selections for this year’s Cannes Film Festival will be revealed on April 13, but we already know that both Killers of the Flower Moon and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny are confirmed. Two-time Palme d’Or director Ruben Östlund will serve as the Jury President.