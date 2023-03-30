From rom-coms to the Russo brothers’ latest project, Prime Video has a wide range of content coming to its service, both in terms of their original content and old titles coming to the streamer.

Prime Video originals coming in April 2023

April 4

Redefined: J.R. Smith (Miniseries)

April 6

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (Comedy Special)

April 7

Gangs of Lagos

On a Wing and a Prayer

April 14

Greek Salad (Miniseries)

April 21

Dead Ringers (Miniseries)

Judy Blume Forever (Documentary)

April 28

Citadel (Episodes 1-2) — The new sci-fi thriller series with an all-star cast including Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci, premieres on Prime Video on April 28. The Russo brothers serve as executive producers on the series.

New titles available on Prime Video in April 2023

April 1

Mario Antoinette (PBS), Season 1

Basic Instinct (1992)

American Gigolo (1980)

At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Dirty Pretty Things (2003)

Face/Off (1997)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jigsaw (2017)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Keeping the Faith (2000)

Liar Liar (1997)

Life of Pi (2012)

Lifeguard (1976)

Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)

Max Payne (2008)

McLintock (1963)

Moonlight and Valentino (1995)

Morning Glory (2010)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Ong Bak (2005)

Philomena (2013)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

Ray (2004)

School Ties (1992)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Speed (1994)

Staying Alive (1983)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Aviator (2004)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Descendants (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Medallion (2003)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

The Young Messiah (2016)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012)

Titanic (1997)

To the Wonder (2012)

Top Gun (1986)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

We’re No Angels (1989)

Whiplash (2014)

Young SHerlock Holmes (1985)

April 4

Bros (2022)

April 11

Ticket to Paradise (2022) — One of last year’s best rom-coms and one of my favorite films of the year.

April 12

Alter Ego (2022)

Big Bad Wolves (2014)

Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)

Kill Me Three Times (2015)

Life Itself (2014)

The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)

Whose Streets? (2017)

April 19

Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)

Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)

Demon Warriors (2007)

Happy Happy (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Magic Trip (2011)

Playback (2012)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

April 26

Crazy Love (2007)

Syrup (2013)

New titles available on Freevee in April 2023

April 1

A Shot in the Dark (1964)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

American Psycho (2000)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Being Frank (2018)

Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988)

De-Lovely (2004)

Whatever Works (2009)

Tombstone (1993)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Thief (1981)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Missouri Breaks (1976)

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Current War (2017)

Doula (2022)

The Colour Room (2021)

The Boss (2016)

Fame (2009)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland

Firewalker (1986)

Tango One (2018)

Support Your Local Sherrif! (1969)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Joy (2015)

Just Go with It (2011)

Shutter Island (2010)

Safe House (2012)

Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse

Rescue Dawn (2006)

Killer Joe (2011)

Posse (1993)

Peter Pan (2003)

Land (2021)

Paranoia (2013)

Land of the Lost (2009)

April 6

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017)

April 26

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

That’s all of the movies and series coming to both Prime Video and FreeVee in April. What are you most looking forward to watching?