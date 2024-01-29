Elias Lindholm is likely to be on the move.

The Calgary Flames are likely to be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline. Calgary is outside of the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs at this time. And they have a number of pending free agents that are unlikely to return. One interesting trade candidate is star forward Elias Lindholm.

Lindholm joined the Flames in 2018 through a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes. The former top-five pick has since established himself as one of the better center icemen in the league. Given how valuable top-six centers are, it is no wonder teams are interested in the Swedish forward.

This begs the question of which teams could be in play for his services around the NHL Trade Deadline. Let's take a look at three potential landing spots for Elias Lindholm as the Flames appear likely to strike a deal.

The Avalanche are in contention

The Colorado Avalanche find themselves in playoff contention at this point. In fact, they sit atop the Central Division. However, just two points separate them from the third-place Winnipeg Jets. As a result, the Avalanche could make a run at Lindholm.

Colorado made a move in the offseason for center Ryan Johansen. At the time, he was expected to be Colorado's second-line center. That said, the move hasn't worked out all too well. Johansen has 11 goals and 18 points through 49 games in 2023-24.

The Avalanche could be in the market for that second-line presence. Making a deal with the Flames certainly won't be easy. In any event, Elias Lindholm would provide a much-needed boost for an Avalanche team in the thick of the Central Division race.

The Bruins are seeking offense

The Boston Bruins have defied all preseason expectations and established themselves as a contender once again. They are leading the Atlantic Division by five points over the Florida Panthers. However, it seems Boston won't sit on their heels as things begin to heat up.

The Bruins are reportedly seeking a “scoring punch” this NHL Trade Deadline season. More specifically, they are seeking middle-six forwards. Lindholm is a step above that, but he could be a target for Boston if prices begin lowering closer to March 8.

The Bruins certainly could look to add a center this year. They lost their two top centers in Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement last summer. Boston has played well so far, but they stand to add depth down the middle despite their success so far this season.

The Bruins are gearing up for another run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Adding Elias Lindholm to their ranks certainly gives Boston an added spark as the regular season begins to wind down this spring.

The Canucks call the Flames again

The Flames and Canucks have already made one trade this season. Vancouver acquired defenseman Nikita Zadorov from Calgary back in early December. Perhaps the Western Canadian rivals could link up once again for an Elias Lindholm trade.

Vancouver isn't exactly lacking in offense. That said, the team reportedly has an interest in Lindholm. Furthermore, they have looked into the possibility of adding a top-six forward at the NHL Trade Deadline this year. The Canucks, much like the Bruins, don't seem to be interested in sitting on their heels.

Of course, adding a top-six forward this year will be difficult. That said, the Canucks can definitely add that kind of a piece. And if they do, it may further establish them as Stanley Cup contenders in the Western Conference.