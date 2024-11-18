The Vancouver Canucks are having a fine start to the 2024-25 campaign. The Canucks fell short of the Western Conference Finals last year after winning the Pacific Division. They are hoping to make a deep playoff run in 2025. In the short term, though, they will play without veteran defenseman Derek Forbort.

Forbort is heading to injured reserve, as the team announced on Sunday night. Forbort had sat out the previous six games due to a knee injury and appears set for a longer-term absence. In a corresponding move, the Canucks recalled defenseman Elias Pettersson — who bears no relation to Vancouver's star forward of the same name.

One aspect to watch is Forbort's return timeline. The Canucks did not reveal a timeline on Sunday night. However, since he missed a week before going on injured reserve, he can be activated by Vancouver at any time. This season, the veteran defenseman has skated in four games this year, averaging around 16 and a half minutes of ice time.

Canucks will look to maintain playoff pace without Derek Forbort

As mentioned, the Canucks came close to challenging for a Stanley Cup in 2024. As a result, the team hopes to go on a deep playoff run in 2025. The Canucks signed Forbort and Jake DeBrusk, among others, in NHL Free Agency this past offseason. Vancouver hoped their new additions could put them over the top.

So far, things have been mostly positive. Forbort has struggled with injuries early in his Vancouver tenure. But DeBrusk has three goals and 10 points through 16 games. As of now, the Canucks are in third place in the Pacific Division with a 9-4-3 record and 21 points. They are two points back of the Los Angeles Kings and three back of the Vegas Golden Knights.

However, they are not secure in their third-place position. In fact, they are tied on points with the Calgary Flames, who recently shutout the Nashville Predators. Additionally, the Edmonton Oilers are one point back of the Canucks. The Seattle Kraken are also lurking as they remain two points back of Vancouver.

The Canucks certainly have the talent to make the playoffs in 2025. However, it won't be a cakewalk to the postseason this season. Vancouver will have to battle it out in what appears to be a tight Pacific Division. Losing any player to injury is certainly ideal. But losing a depth defenseman with Derek Forbort's experience at this time is something the team definitely did not want to see.