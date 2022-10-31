The Vancouver Canucks might have finally found their stride. After losing their first seven games of the season, the Canucks have won back-to-back games against the Seattle Kraken and Pittsburgh Penguins. Now, they’re getting one of their best players back.

Star defenseman Quinn Hughes has missed the last four games. However, he has received clearance to play on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. He was also a full participant in practice.

The matchup against the Devils represents an opportunity for Vancouver to test itself against one of the league’s hottest teams. It also represents another chapter in a sibling rivalry for Hughes.

Hughes’s brother, Jack, is a member of the Devils organization. The Canucks defenseman was drafted in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The Devils made Jack the first overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

“I feel really good,” Hughes said about coming back from injury. “It’s not fun being injured, so I’m excited to come back and it should be fun, especially against the Devils with my parents in town, my brother in town. We need the points, but it should be a fun game.”

Hughes told the media that his injury had been lingering since training camp. He felt the issue wasn’t going to be an issue, but it ended up catching up to him.

“I thought it was behind me, and then after every game it just got worse and then to a point where we realized we had to shut it down for a minute,” Hughes said. “I’m feeling really good now, and hopefully it’s behind me.”

Hughes will take the ice against his brother averaging over 27 minutes of ice time a game. It remains to be seen if the Canucks give him that type of workload immediately.