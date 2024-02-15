Will Phil Kessel end up in a Vancouver Canucks uniform in 2024?

The Vancouver Canucks are having a stellar 2023-24 hockey season. The Canucks have accumulated 78 points, ranking them first in the Pacific Division standings. Moreover, Vancouver could bolster its depth with free agent winger Phil Kessel. Rick Tocchet gave his thoughts on Kessel's interest.

The Canucks are evaluating Phill Kessel's skill and conditioning

Phil Kessel has not played in an NHL game since the 2022-23 season. The veteran right wing last contributed to the Vegas Golden Knights, who won the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship. Kessel is known as one of the most durable players in professional hockey, holding a 1,064 consecutive games-played streak.

He fell out of Vegas' rotation during their 2023 playoff run. However, he looks to make a return to the league. Thus, the Canucks arranged a workout for Kessel in mid-February. Head coach Rick Tocchet is open to having Kessel on the roster but wants to see where his skill and conditioning are at.

This was Tocchet's response when asked what he thought Kessel could add to Vancouver's lineup:

“I don't know, I haven't seen him skate. I have to see how he's skating down there, to be honest with you,” Tocchet said, per The Athletic's Thomas Drance.

Hopefully, Kessel's workout goes well. The 36-year-old could add valuable veteran presence and hockey IQ to an already-stacked Canucks team. He amassed 14 goals, 22 assists, and 36 points in an impressive 82 games played in 2022-23.

Vancouver looks to have a hold on the Pacific Division past the midpoint of the 2023-24 NHL season. With the playoffs looming around the corner, can the Canucks maintain their moment and make a deep run?