Canucks lock up J.T. Miller on 7-year, $56 million extension

The Vancouver Canucks will have arguably their best player around for the foreseeable future. The organization announced on Friday that star winger J.T. Miller has signed a seven-year, $56 million extension:

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with center J.T. Miller on a 7-year contract worth a total $56 million. pic.twitter.com/UuW2G4xhOC — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 2, 2022

Miller’s new deal begins in the 2023-24 season and will carry an AAV of $8 million per year. The former New York Ranger is truly coming off a breakout campaign for the Canucks, registering 99 points in total, including 32 goals. He finished top-10 in the NHL in scoring and put up the highest points in a single season for a Vancouver player since Daniel Sedin in 2010-11 when he collected 104. Needless to say, Miller is making his impact felt for the franchise.

General Manager Patrick Allvin had this to say about Miller’s new deal. Via Sportsnet:

“J.T. Miller is an impact player in this League and we are thrilled to have him re-signed with the Canucks long term,” said general manager Patrik Allvin. “His production last season speaks for itself and his competitive drive provides a standard that our players can look up to. He will continue to be a key piece of this team for years to come.”

Miller arrived in Vancouver in the summer of 2019 in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning and has been solid for the Canucks ever since. He was initially taken 15th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers and spent the first five seasons of his career in the Big Apple before heading to Tampa.

His new contract will keep him with the Canucks until 2030.