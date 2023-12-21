It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference square off on Thursday night as the Vancouver Canucks finish off their road trip against the Dallas Stars. The Canucks come in on a dominating run over the Stars, beating them in seven-straight games dating back to 2021. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Canucks have points in seven straight games, boasting a 6-0-1 record. They had a statement win on Tuesday night, beating the hottest team in the league, the Nashville Predators. The Canucks dominated the Predators, chasing starting goaltender Juuse Saros and smothering the dangerous Predators offense. “Against this team here, they have a lot of offense, they can go. I think we defended them really well tonight,” said coach Rick Tocchet after the win. Elias Pettersson has 11 points in nine games in December after finishing November with two points in six games. If Pettersson gets hot, the Canucks have a hard time losing hockey games. Their worst stretch this season was during Pettersson's November struggles.

The Stars are in the middle of a small run of five of six home games. The team has been struggling on the road, but they have won three straight at home. Their latest win came against the Seattle Kraken on Monday night, beating them 4-3 in overtime. The Stars have been without Jake Oettinger with a lower-body injury, but Scott Wedgewood has filled in admirably with a 7-2-1 record. The offense is supplemented by free agent signing Matt Duchene. Duchene was a buyout by the Nashville Predators in the offseason but has 10 points in his last seven games with the Stars.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Stars Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-194) ML (+130)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+160) ML (-160)

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Canucks vs. Stars

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Bally Sports

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Canucks offense may be too much for Scott Wedgewood to handle in this matchup. Wedgewood has been having a good season, boasting a 7-1-2 record, but his numbers tell you that his offense is winning him games. He has a 3.21 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. The save percentage is above average, but the Canucks offense will be a lot to handle in this game. The Canucks are scoring 3.79 goals per game, and the re-emergence of Elias Pettersson helped them get nine goals in the last two games.

The Stars offense also won't be able to give Wedgewood as much support. Their defense allows only 2.42 goals per game, and Quinn Hughes is a front-runner for the Norris Trophy. Filip Hronek has been a crucial pickup for the team as an afterthought in a trade last season. The team ran Casey DeSmith out there for the game against the Nashville Predators, and he was able to steal a win. The Stars will face a well-rested Thatcher Demko, also a candidate for the Vezina Trophy. He has a .921 save percentage and a 2.34 goals-against average this season.

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Canucks offense is lethal, but the Stars are right up there with the top offenses in the league. They have 3.50 goals per game and 18 in the last four. They have depth scoring up and down their lineup, with five players already reaching double-digit scoring. The Stars don't have one superstar who can lead the team. Instead, they do it by committee. The Stars have eight players with 20+ points and four more in double digits. No other team has that kind of depth scoring, which may make it difficult for the Canucks defense.

The Stars are outscoring their defensive problems, as the team allows 3.13 goals per game. Jake Oettinger hasn't been playing his best, with Wedgewood having a better save percentage. However, either goalie has to be at their best to outduel Demko.

Final Canucks-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Canucks at plus-money in this matchup may be the ultimate trap game. The Canucks have the better offense, they're the better team over the last ten games, and they will be starting the better goalie. Their team defense allows almost one goal less per game. So, why are the Stars the favorite in this matchup? Well, the truth is, the Stars find ways to win. The most telling stat is that Wedgewood has a 3.21 goals-against average but a 7-1-2 record. Eventually, the Stars will be unable to keep outscoring their defensive problems. With the run that the Canucks are on, there's a good chance that it will be tonight. That may be what the oddsmakers want you to think, but you should be willing to take the risk.

Final Canucks-Stars Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (+130)