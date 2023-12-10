The Washington Capitals visit the Chicago Blackhawks as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Washington Capitals are on the road to take on the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Blackhawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Capitals are 13-8-3, so they are having a decent season. They did just end a three-game losing streak with a win over the New York Rangers. On the season, nobody on the Capitals have more than 15 points. Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, and Tom Wilson all have 15 points on the season. Carlson has 14 assists, and Ovechkin has 10 to be the leaders on the team in that category. Dylan Strome leads the team in goals scoring as he has netted 10 on the season. The Capitals have been pretty good in net as they allow just 2.88 goals per game.

The Blackhawks have not been having the season they have hoped for, but they have won their last two games. Connor Bedard will almost definitely win the Calder Trophy as he is having an excellent first season in the NHL. He has scored 11 goals and assisted on 10 more. His 21 points are tops on the Blackhawks by a good margin. Seth Jones has also assisted on 10 goals this season while Jason Dickinson has scored nine times. Chicago's goaltenders have been struggling this season, though.

Charles Lindgren is expected to be the starter for the Capitals while the Blackhawks have confirmed Arvid Soderblom to be the man in net.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Blackhawks Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+146)

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How to Watch Capitals vs. Blackhawks

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Capitals are pretty good in net, but they will win this game in the offensive zone. As mentioned, Chicago has not been good at preventing goals this season. Chicago has allowed 3.42 goals per game this season, which is eighth-most in the NHL. To go along with that, the Blackhawks have allowed the seventh-most shots. Washington should have no problem putting pucks on net in this game. The Capitals need to score in this game if they want to win.

As much as the Capitals need to score to win, they should also have a pretty good game in net. The Blackhawks average just 2.42 goals per game, so they really struggle to score. The Capitals allow less than three goals per game, so there is not reason for the Capitals' goaltenders to have a bad game in this one. As long as they continue to play well, they will cover the spread.

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chicago is starting the worse of their two goaltenders in this game, so he is going to need a lot of support in this game. Whether it comes from the defensemen blocking shots and getting in shooting lanes, or Bedard in the offensive zone, the Blackhawks will have to do something to support their goaltender. Chicago has won their last two games, and they have given up just one goal in those two games combined. They have blocked 36 total shots in those two games, as well. That is where the support will come. Chicago is going to give up their shots on net, they just need to make it tough for the Capitals to get clean shots.

Final Capitals-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

This game will be tough to predict. The Blackhawks have played well the last two games, and they are a better home team. They are the underdogs in this game, and I like them to cover the spread. Expect Chicago to keep this game within a goal.

Final Capitals-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Blackhawks -1.5 (-178), Under 5.5 (+110)