The Washington Capitals are off to a hideous start in 2023-24. For the first time in his career, Alex Ovechkin went two consecutive hockey games without a shot on goal. That should tell you everything you currently need to know about this team. The Caps are 1-2, good enough for eighth place in the Metropolitan Division. And they're fresh off a 6-1 beatdown at the hands of the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night. It's safe to say this is the worst start to a season the team has had in the Ovechkin-Nicklas Backstrom-John Carlson era.

But there is hope. Washington played three tough teams to start the year, including a Pittsburgh Penguins team with Stanley Cup aspirations, the Calgary Flames looking to bounce back in the Western Conference, and the Sens, who are currently first place in the East. This team will figure it out — there's just too much talent on the roster not to. Whether that will translate to a playoff spot will only be revealed with time.

But three games is a very small sample size, and the Capitals can draw on an experienced roster to help turn things around early. But two players that could have a key hand in that resurgence are youngsters — rookie Matthew Phillips and former Toronto Maple Leaf Rasmus Sandin. Both players have huge breakout potential this season, and both could help the team find success in the early going.

Matthew Phillips off to a great start

Matthew Phillips absolutely tore up the American Hockey League over the past two seasons. He scored 31 goals and 68 points in 65 games with the Stockton Heat in 2021-22, and followed it up with an incredible 76-point outburst in just 66 contests with the Calgary Wranglers last year. The 25-year-old has spent his entire career in the minors, besides a three-game cup of coffee with the Calgary Flames between 2020-23.

Phillips signed with the Capitals this summer as a free agent, on a one-way contract worth $775,000, joining former coach Mitch Love for the 2023-24 campaign. That signing means Phillips is done in the minor leagues, and he's already making an impact with his new team. He's tied for the team lead in scoring, headlined by his first NHL goal against his former team on Oct. 16. He's currently skating on the third line with Backstrom and Sonny Milano, and he should be able to produce with those linemates. He may even get a look in the top-six if the team continues to struggle, and he's been getting looks on PP2 as well.

Although the expectations are not high for a career AHLer, there's serious potential for Matthew Phillips to force coach Spencer Carbery's hand. He's off to an excellent start.

Rasmus Sandin looking to carry momentum from last season

Rasmus Sandin was nothing short of electric in his first 19 games with the Capitals in 2022-23, after being traded from the Leafs for a first-round pick and Erik Gustafsson ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. He put up three goals and 15 points, averaging 22:59 minutes per night — nearly five minutes more than he was playing in Toronto. His production in that window tied him for 17th among defensemen. It looked like the change of scenery greatly benefited the young Swede.

Sandin has already emerged as the top-pairing option for the team, playing alongside Carlson in 2023-24. Although he's been held without a point for the first three games of the year, he has serious breakout potential based on his usage and exposure to the veteran American. The 2018 first-rounder is an excellent puck carrier who is great at exiting the zone, something the Caps badly need him to do more of. He will also be glued to the second powerplay unit, currently alongside Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Phillips and Ovechkin (who nearly never comes off the ice with the man advantage).

The level of opportunity Sandin is getting, along with the momentum he gained last season, makes the 23-year-old a prime breakout candidate this year. Now in his sixth NHL season, it's all about sticking to the game plan.

“Just hard work and trusting the process a little bit,” Sandin told The Hockey News' Sammi Silber this week. “I'm young. The season's not just kind of straight up. Sometimes it's gonna be some setbacks and stuff. I feel like now, I'm a little bit more mature. Maybe been around the league for a little bit longer. I feel like I can handle that in a better way…I'm excited.”

Although it's been a tough start in the nation's capital, Matthew Phillips and Rasmus Sandin should both be part of the solution this season.