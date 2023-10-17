Washington Capitals forward Matthew Phillips had some sort of a revenge game on Monday against his former team, the Calgary Flames. Phillips played a crucial role in the Caps' come-from-behind 3-2 shootout victory over the Flames in Washington, as he scored a goal and assisted on another to end up with first-star honors.

“It feels pretty good,” said Phillips about scoring a goal versus the team that drafted him in the NHL (via Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press). “I’ll leave it at that.”

The Capitals surrendered back-to-back goals to the Flames in the opening period but started to turn things around after the first intermission. Phillips scored an even-strength goal off of an assist from Sonny Milano to cut Calgary's lead in half. He would later assist on a Connor McMichael goal three minutes later that tied the game up at 2-2. After a scoreless third period and overtime, the game finally came to an end thanks to an Evgeny Kuznetsov shootout score.

Netminder Darcy Kuemper also came up huge for the Capitals, stopping all but two of the 40 shots he faced.

Phillips spent his first two NHL seasons with the Flames, though, he only appeared in a total of three games in Calgary threads. The 25-year-old Phillips, who was selected by the Flames in the sixth round (166th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, inked a one-year $775,000 deal with the Capitals last July.

Phillips will look to build on his excellent performance against the Flames when the Capitals play their first road game of the season this coming Wednesday versus the Ottawa Senators.