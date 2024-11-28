Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren said that he made “the worst mistake” he has ever made on ice, when he went to play the puck and inadvertently sent it into his own net against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The goal put the Capitals down 4-3 7:25 into the third period, but Charlie Lindgren's teammates picked him up, as John Carlson and Tom Wilson scored two goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to give Washington the win. Lindgren spoke on how he responded to the moment.

“You've obviously got two choices in that moment: You can either go in your shell or you can go and battle,” Lindgren said, via ESPN. “It wasn't fun in the moment, but the guys rallied around me and found a way to get a big win.”

Lindgren also credited his teammates when it came to moving on from the blunder, saying they pretty much laughed it off right after it.

“When I made that big mistake, we all pretty much laughed it off,” Lindgren said, via ESPN. “Even me, I chucked that puck out of the rink and I kind of chuckled to myself. It was obviously the worst mistake I've probably ever made in my life in terms of on ice. I don't know what I was thinking. … The guys picked me up and I've got a lot of respect for those guys.”

After the game, the Capitals awarded Lindgren the gold chain that goes to the player of the game.

Capitals look to build off of surprising strong start

After the win over the Lightning, the Capitals are now 15-6-1 overall on the season, which is a surprising record given the preseason expectations. The Capitals have a top three record in the Eastern Conference behind the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils. The Metropolitan Division seems like the stronger of the two in the Eastern conference this season, which is a contrast from last season. It will be interesting to see if this start is sustainable for Washington, and if they can establish themselves as true contenders in the Eastern Conference over the course of the season.

There are significant matchups coming soon for the Capitals as well, as they will play the New York Islanders on Friday and the Devils on Saturday. Then, there are games with the San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs in the next week as well. It might be surprising, but the Capitals are firmly in the playoff picture.