An epic inter-conference duel is only hours away as the Calgary Flames take on the Washington Capitals on this Monday night! Join us for our NHL odds series where our Flames-Capitals prediction and pick will be revealed.

Most recently, the Calgary Flames come into this one with a dead-even 1-1 record including falling on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a 5-2 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins. All together, the Flames have some lofty expectations in 2023-2024 after narrowly missing out on the postseason festivities last season.

Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals lone outing resulted in a loss themselves to the Penguins as well by a score of 4-0 back on Friday. Even though getting shutout never feels good no matter what part of the season it is, the expectation is that this Capitals will have a terrific chance to bounce back with a solid showing later this evening in front of their home fans!

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames vs. Capitals Odds

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+184)

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-225)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Flames vs. Capitals

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: Fubotv

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win

In order for the Flames to find a way to cover the spread and improve to 2-1 overall on the extremely young season, be on the lookout for Calgary to tighten up in front of the crease.

Overall, it has proved far too often in the first two games of the campaign that the Flames have given up too many goals and aren’t giving their net-minder a clear enough view of the puck whenever an attacking skater is on his way with the puck. Not to mention, but Calgary is also allowing opposing teams to put up 37 shots per game which is not a recipe for success if the Flames are going to consistently win games. Fortunately, Calgary has at least performed well with their backs up against the wall as they have yet to give up a shorthanded goal this season and are a scrappy bunch when having to defy the odds.

Above all else, there is no question that Calgary needs to stick to what they do best and that is in the form of face-off wins. Not only is dominating this facet of the game a major advantage in possessing the puck at a higher rate than the other team, but it will also take some stress off of the defense that has been seeing way too many shots on goal go by like I previously mentioned. With a 61% success rate on their face-offs, don’t be surprised if the Flames find way to cover simply due to this statistic.

Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread/Win

On the other side of things, it is difficult to predict where exactly this team will end up being at the conclusion of the regular season, but if they continue to play like they did against the Penguins in their season opener, then ‘Caps fans may be concerned that there won’t be a whole lot to cheer and get excited for.

Undoubtedly, the Capitals are in dire need of a massive rebound offensively en route to coming up with some creative ways to put the puck in the back of the net. All in all, there was far too much sloppiness that occurred on Friday night by the Washington blue line that raises some eyebrows in a negative fashion. Still, there is absolutely no reason to hit the panic button after just one game!

In this showdown, Washington will have to convert their power-play chances while also showing some improvement with their penalty kill if they are going to make this a game. Against Pittsburgh, the ‘Caps killing unit was only successful 33% of the time and ultimately ended up being a main reason why they fell in disheartening defeat. Clearly, killing off power-play attacks is one of the toughest things to do in all of professional hockey, but even if the Caps fall asleep on the kill even slightly, it could spell game over for them.

Last and certainly not least, the importance of a stellar effort from goalie Charlie Lindgren will be that much more vital if Washington’s offense scuffles to put shots on goal. Even though Lindgren struggled himself on Friday, net-minders often serve as ultimate equalizers in hockey and he could be the difference maker in this one with a solid showing.

Final Flames-Capitals Prediction & Pick

It is far too early in the season to truly see what each team is about, but I feel confident that the Capitals are going to bounce back in this one in front of a raucous home atmosphere. Worst comes to worst, the offense may not be a bonafide threat this evening but goalie Charlie Lindgren won’t make many errors en route to a cover.

Final Flames-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals +1.5 (-225)