By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Welcome to the 800 Club, Alex Ovechkin. The Washington Capitals sniper has just become the third player ever in the history of the NHL to score 800 career goals in the league, and he did it in style. Ovechkin tallied a hat trick Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks on the road, and there could be more coming in this game from the future Hall of Famer.

A HATTY FOR 8⃣0⃣0⃣!!! Alex Ovechkin joins Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky as the only players to reach 800 NHL goals!@Capitals | #ALLCAPSpic.twitter.com/AI9fUeokBQ — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) December 14, 2022

Ovechkin scored the first two goals of the contest, both in the first period. He went down to work very early in the game, finding the back of the net just 24 seconds into the opening period in an even-strength situation. The Capitals legend will score yet again several minutes later when he took advantage of a power play for his 19th goal of the 2022-23 NHL regular season.

The Capitals legend was silenced in the second period where he was not able to score a goal, but he did assisted on a Trevor van Riemsdyk goal that sretched Washington’s lead to two goals as a response to previous Jonathan Toews score.

Goal No. 800 a little under in the third period off of the assists from Anthony Mantha and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Ovechkin has been sensational this season. Even at age 37, Ovechkin continues to amass goals at a high rate. He entered the Blackhawks game with four goals in three games.

At the time of this writing, Ovechkin just needs one more goal to tie Gordie Howe for second all-time on the NHL’s career goals list. The ultimate goal, of course, for Ovi is to catch — and surpass — Wayne Gretzky (894).