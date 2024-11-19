The hockey world has been in awe of Alex Ovechkin for years now. This has grown over the last few days, especially. Ovechkin scored a hat trick against the Vegas Golden Knights his last time out. And on Monday, he scored twice against the Utah Hockey Club.

However, his chase for Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record may have hit an unfortunate obstacle. Ovechkin went down to the ice early in the third period against Utah HC. Washington's trainer came onto the ice to check on the future Hall of Fame winger. He eventually needed help to get back to the bench.

Ovechkin is well on his way toward breaking the all-time career goal-scoring record. Gretzky finished his career with 894 goals, while Ovechkin is at 868. More impressively, he has a chance to break the record in fewer games than “The Great One.”

Losing Ovechkin for any amount of time would be a monumental loss for Washington. The Capitals have stormed out of the gate early in the 2024-25 season. They entered play Monday with a 12-4-1 record, placing them third in the Metropolitan Division. Only one point separates them, the Carolina Hurricanes, and New Jersey Devils.

Ovechkin currently leads all players with 15 goals after his performance against the Utah Hockey Club. It's an encouraging sign from the future Hall of Famer. He struggled out of the gate to open the 2023-24 campaign. But a second-half surge from him helped Washington make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Washington has played it can lean on in the event Ovechkin misses extended time with injury. Dylan Strome has emerged as one of the better playmakers in the game. Furthermore, Connor McMichael has found his scoring touch, netting 12 goals entering play on Monday.

Of course, the Capitals hope this is nothing serious. Alex Ovechkin is one of the most exciting players in the league and his impact is immeasurable. Hopefully, he can return to the ice with no complications sooner rather than later.