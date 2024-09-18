On the eve of the Washington Capitals training camp, the team released an unfortunate health update regarding veteran forward T.J. Oshie. The Capitals announced that Oshie is being placed on Long Term Injured Reserve after his physical examination revealed injury concerns.

Both Oshie and Capitals Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Patrick have released statements in the wake of the announcement. Oshie expressed his gratitude to his teammates and fans for their support, while Patrick reiterated their commitment to Oshie's health and status as a team leader.

“The last season was challenging for me, my family, and my teammates as I dealt with a chronic back injury that kept me out of the lineup,” Oshie said in a statement via NHL.com. “I have used the offseason to explore and pursue long-term solutions for my injury. I remain committed to the process and am working and doing my best to regain total health. In the meantime, I will continue to help and support my teammates and the organization in any way I can. I greatly appreciate all of our fans’ support during this time.”