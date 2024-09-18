On the eve of the Washington Capitals training camp, the team released an unfortunate health update regarding veteran forward T.J. Oshie. The Capitals announced that Oshie is being placed on Long Term Injured Reserve after his physical examination revealed injury concerns.

Both Oshie and Capitals Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Patrick have released statements in the wake of the announcement. Oshie expressed his gratitude to his teammates and fans for their support, while Patrick reiterated their commitment to Oshie's health and status as a team leader.

“The last season was challenging for me, my family, and my teammates as I dealt with a chronic back injury that kept me out of the lineup,” Oshie said in a statement via NHL.com. “I have used the offseason to explore and pursue long-term solutions for my injury. I remain committed to the process and am working and doing my best to regain total health. In the meantime, I will continue to help and support my teammates and the organization in any way I can. I greatly appreciate all of our fans’ support during this time.”

“We will support and assist T.J. as he seeks a lasting solution for his recurring injury. T.J. is a vital member of our team and continues to be an indispensable member of the organization and leadership group. Our organization fully backs him as he assesses his current health challenges,” Patrick said.

Oshie was limited to just 52 games played in 2023-24, scoring 12 goals with 13 assists. He also appeared in all four of Washington's four postseason games as they were swept by the New York Rangers, contributing an assist.

T.J. Oshie has been with the Capitals for nearly a decade

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) lines up for a face-off against the New York Rangers in the second period in game four of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena.
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

T.J. Oshie began his NHL career with the St. Louis Blues after being selected 24th overall in the 2005 Draft. He spent his first seven seasons with the Blues before being traded to the Washington Capitals prior to the 2015-16 season in exchange for Troy Brouwer, Pheonix Copley, and a 2016 third-round draft pick.

Upon arriving in Washington, Oshie quickly became one of the team’s top offensive threats, playing a pivotal role in the Capitals' first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2018, where he contributed eight goals and 13 assists during the postseason.

With one year remaining on his contract, Oshie has battled multiple injuries over the past four seasons. He reached the 1,000 career games milestone last season, amassing 302 goals and 393 assists, along with 34 goals and 35 assists in 106 career playoff games.