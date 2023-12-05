Washington will enter their matchup against the Arizona Coyotes short-handed, as Evgeny Kuznetsov is ruled out of the matchup.

The Washington Capitals are gearing up for a cross-conference matchup against a hot Arizona Coyotes team. The Capitals need all hands on deck for the fourth-place Central Division Coyotes. Unfortunately, Washington will be without the services of center Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The Capitals seek more production from their centers after Evgeny Kuznetsov's scratch

Kuznetsov will be a “healthy scratch” for Monday night's game, per the Score. Head coach Spencer Carbery announced that the veteran center needed a mental reset. The verdict makes sense given Kuznetsov's previous performance.

The Capitals lost 4-1 to the Las Vegas Knights on Saturday, December 2nd. Kuznetsov's stat sheet was empty in the loss. Nevertheless, taking a game off should him get back on his groove.

The 31-year-old has scored four goals, five assists, and nine points so far during the 2023-24 NHL season. The void of his absence will be picked up by the Capitals' other centers.

Washington has the depth necessary to get a win in Arizona. The Capitals are in third place in the Metropolitan Division and sit just three points behind the second-ranked Miami Hurricanes. Before the Knights loss, Washington was on a two-game win streak.

Arizona sits at two points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the third spot in the Central Division. Their win streak will be tough to overcome, but the Capitals have the tools to succeed. Washington's wings are spearheading the team's attack.

Left wing Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 14 points on the season. Meanwhile, right wing Tom Wilson has eight goals and 45 penalty minutes so far. Will Washington's depth prove them victorious against the competitive Coyotes?