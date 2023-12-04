The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Capitals are 12-7-2 to start this season, so they are playing pretty well. Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson lead the team with 14 points each this season. Carlson has collected 13 assists, and he is the only player on the Capitals with more than 10 assists. Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome have eight goals each to the lead the team in that category. In net, the Capitals have been pretty good. They allow just 2.81 goals per game, and they have a save percentage above .910.

The Coyotes are off to a great start this season after having a very rough season a year ago. Arizona has the same amount of points as the Capitals, so there is some talent in Arizona. Clayton Keller leads the team with 21 points on the season. 13 of those points have come via assist, which tops on the team. Matias Maccelli also has 13 assist for the Coyotes. Michael Carcone leads the Coyotes with 11 goals while Lawson Crouse is right behind him with 10 of his own goals. The Coyotes have been pretty good in net as they have allowed just 2.96 goals per game.

Darcy Kemper and Connor Ingram are expected to be the starting goalies for this game.

NHL Odds

NHL Odds: Capitals-Coyotes Odds

Washington Capitals: ML (+110)

Arizona Coyotes: ML (-132)

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How to Watch Capitals vs. Coyotes

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, KASW/Arizona 61

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Capitals are playing well in net. That will have to continue in this game. The Coyotes can score a little bit, but the Capitals give up the 10th-fewest goals per game in the NHL. The Capitals also allow the seventh-fewest shots per game. Not allowing a lot of shots is an easy way to take pressure of the goaltenders. The Coyotes have the fourth-fewest total shots in the NHL, so the Coyotes have a great chance to allow less than 25 shots in this game. If they can do that, and hold the Capitals down, they should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Coyotes may be held to just a few goals in this game, but they should be able to hold the Capitals down, as well. Washington is last in the NHL in total shots, second to last in shot percentage, second to last in goals per game, and last in power play percentage. The Capitals have a lot of trouble scoring the puck, so they rely on their play in the defensive zone to win games. That will not cut it in this game. The Coyotes should be able to cover this spread, or win the game.

Final Capitals-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

I do not expect a lot of goals in this game. I am going to take the Coyotes moneyline in this game. They are the favorites, but I do not want to give up a goal. I think the Coyotes wil win this game in low-scoring fashion.

Final Capitals-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Coyotes (-132), Under 5.5 (-104)