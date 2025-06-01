After 10 seasons with the Indiana Pacers, starting center Myles Turner discussed the significance of making his first NBA Finals appearance. The Pacers cruised to a 125-108 victory in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks. They'll face the Oklahoma City Thunder as Turner will make his NBA Finals debut.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons, Turner, who's spent his entire career with the Pacers, will compete for an NBA championship.

“Long time coming man, come on!… I’ve spent a third of my life here man. It’s crazy,” Turner said after Game 6's blowout win.

He finished with 11 points and two rebounds, one of seven Pacers players who scored in double figures, led by Pacers All-Stars Pascal Siakam (31 points) and Tyrese Haliburton (21 points, 13 assists). Obi Toppin's 18 points and three blocks led the second unit, Andrew Nembhard added 14 points, eight assists, and six steals, and Thomas Bryant tallied 11 points and three rebounds.

Myles Turner and the Pacers will face the Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on the road.

Article Continues Below

Pacers' Pascal Siakam wins Eastern Conference Finals MVP

Pacers All-Star Pascal Siakam won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP. His stellar play throughout the series shone at its brightest in the series-clinching victory. In Game 6, he finished with 31 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. He shot 10-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Siakam showcased the consistency that the Pacers needed to avoid a Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden, and a potential collapse after the Pacers held a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series. He averaged 24.8 points, five rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest. For the second time in his career, he will take part in the NBA Finals. Siakam earned his first NBA title with the Raptors in 2019, beating the Warriors 4-2.