For the first time in 25 years, the Indiana Pacers are heading to the NBA Finals, a perfect time for Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton's father to break his silence. After Tyrese Haliburton's father was banned from attending games for the foreseeable future, the ban was lifted ahead of Indiana's 125-108 win in Game 6 to beat the New York Knicks 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the win, Haliburton's father shared a message for his son, Tyrese, per Forbes Sports' Tony East.

“I told you, it ls going to be better than you think,” Haliburton said.

Haliburton finished with 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 2-of-5 from deep, 13 assists, three steals, and one steal in series-clinching win. Pacers All-Star Pascal Siakam led with a team-high 31 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and one steal. Siakam was also crowned the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

Myles Turner's emotional reaction to Pacers reaching NBA Finals

Pacers center Myles Turner has spent his entire 10-year career with the only NBA team he's ever played for. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons, Turner will make his NBA Finals debut against the Thunder. After winning Game 6, Myles had to take a moment to let it all sink in.

Spending a decade with the Pacers amid trade rumors over the past few seasons couldn't have been easy for the veteran center, who flourished alongside Pacers All-Star Pascal Siakam in the frontcourt. Turner couldn't hold in his excitement of winning the Eastern Conference Finals, per Forbes Sports' Tony East.

“Long time coming man, come on!… I’ve spent a third of my life here man. It’s crazy,” Turner said.

Turner averaged 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in six games against the Knicks. The Pacers will face the Thunder on the road in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Paycom Center on Thursday, June 5.