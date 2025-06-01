Rhys Hoskins made himself right at home at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. The former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman unloaded on his old team with two three-run home runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 17-7 win.

“They didn’t [cheer] by the end of the game,” Hoskins said of the home crowd, per Phillies Nation. “If you end up getting booed at an away stadium, you did your job. So I’ll take it,” he added.

Hoskins spent the first six seasons of his career with the Phillies before signing a two-year deal with the Brewers as a free agent in 2024. After a down year he’s off to a hot start in his sophomore season with the team.

Rhys Hoskins powers the Brewers to sixth straight win

Hoskins delivered six RBI in Saturday’s trouncing, as the Brewers lit up Cy Young candidate Jesus Luzardo. The Phillies ace had been brilliant in his debut season with the team but Milwaukee hit him hard, scoring 12 runs on 12 hits and three walks in 3.1 innings. His ERA jumped from 2.15 to 3.58 after the outing.

The 17-7 defeat is the worst loss the Phillies have suffered this season. The team has now lost three straight games, allowing the New York Mets to move into a tie for first place in the NL East.

The Brewers picked up their sixth straight win, improving to 31-28 on the year. Milwaukee is now 5.5 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. The team’s offense went into overdrive against the Phillies, scoring 17 runs for the second time this season. But while seven different Brewers players drove in a run in the game, Hoskins and Jackson Chourio did the majority of the damage, combining for 11 RBI against the Phillies.

The Phillies recent slump coincides with Bryce Harper’s injury absence. The eight-time All-Star has been sidelined since getting hit by a pitch on the elbow in Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies have dropped three of four games with Harper out of the lineup.

The Brewers, on the other hand, are heating up. In addition to Hoskins and Chourio, Christian Yelich is riding a hot streak after a slow start to the season. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, the Cubs have been dominant. Chicago has won eight of its last 10 games, making it difficult for the Brewers to gain much ground in the division.