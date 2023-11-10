It is a Metropolitan Division clash as we continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Devils prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a Metropolitan Division clash as the Washington Capitals face the New Jersey Devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Devils prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Capitals come into the game at 5-4-2 and hope to keep moving up the division standings today. They have won four of their last six games, falling in overtime last time out. Anthony Mantha opened the scoring in the game with the Panthers, scoring just after the ten-minute marker in the first period. The Panthers got two back in the first and would lead after one. In the second, Connor McMichael scored short-handed to make it a tied game, and Mantha scored his second of the game to give the Caps the lead. Still, Evan Rodrigues would tie it up, and 15 seconds into overtime, the Panthers won the game.

Meanwhile, the Devils come in a 7-4-1 on the year. They have also won four of their last six games. The Devils just completed a road trip, that saw the only win being over the Blackhawks. Last time out they played the Colorado Avalanche. It was tied after the first period 1-1, and then 3-3 after the second period. In the third period, everything went the way of the Avalanche. They scored goals just two minutes apart, then had an empty netter to win 6-3.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Devils Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-152)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 6.5 (-140)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How to Watch Capitals vs. Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread

The Capitals offense is led by their captain, Alex Ovechkin. He is the team leader in points, but he is not doing it with goal-scoring this year. He has just two goals in the year, but with six assists, his eight points lead the team. The team leader in goals this year is Dylan Strome. He comes into the game with six of them, but without an assist, he is third on the team in points. Second on the team in points comes from their blue line. John Carlson comes in with one goal and six assists on the season to give him seven points.

Beyond the top guys, Toim Wilson is also being productive. He has three goals and three assists on the year, to give him six points. Still, he has just one assist on the power play and has not scored when man-up this year. Meanwhile, Connor McMichael has three goals and two assists on the year, with one of those goals being short-handed, while one of the assets is short-handed as well.

The power play has been an issue for the Capitals, as they sit tied for 29th in the league at a 9.1 percent conversion rate. They have just three goals on the power play this year, with one coming from Ovechkin and the other two from Strome. Still, they have scored twice when down a man this year.

Charlie Lindgren will be defending the net for the Capitals today. He has made just two stats this year and is 1-1-0 on the season. Lindgren comes in with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage on the year. Last time out he was great as he saved 34 of 35 shots in a win over the Blue Jackets.

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread

The Devils are one of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL this year. They come in with an average of 3.83 goals per game, which ranks them third in the NHL. It is also the top mark in the Eastern Conference this year. Leading the way is Jack Hughes, who comes into the game with 20 points on the season. He has five goals and 15 assists and has been great on the power play. On the power play, Hughes has scored three times and given out no assists.

Meanwhile, Jesper Bratt comes in with seven goals on the year, which is second on the team. He also has 12 assists, to give him 19 points this year. Like Hughes, he has been solid on the power play. He has four goals and ten assists when man-up this year.

Rounding out the top scorers is Tyler Toffoli. He comes into the game with a team-high eight goals. He also has five assists to give him 12 points on the year. The Devils also get help on offense from the blue line. Dougie Hamilton comes into the game with five goals and five assists on the year. Four of those goals and three of the assists have come on the power play this season.

Overall, the Devils have scored on the power play 20 times this year. That gives them a 41.7 percent conversion rate, which is tops in the NHL by six percentage points. They are not as good when man down though. This year they are 17th in the league when man down, with a 76.7 percent kill rate.

In the goal tonight will be Vitek Vanecek for the Devils. On the year he is 6-3-0 with a 3.29 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. While those two makes rank him outside the top forty in the NHL, he is tied for fourth in the league in wins this year. Last time out, the Devils could not make up for his poor performance. He gave up five goals on 31 shots as they fell 6-3 to the Avalanche.

Final Capitals-Devils Prediction & Pick

This is one of the best power-play units in the NHL against one of the worst. Further, this is one of the top-scoring teams in the NHL against one of the worst. Unless the Capitals do not go to the box, and also have Charlie Lindgren have an amazing night, this will be a tough game for them to keep close. There is some hope though. Lindgren is coming off a solid start, and the Capitals are the second least penalized team in the NHL this year. Still, the Devils attack will be too much for them to handle in this one.

Final Capitals-Devils Prediction & Pick: New Jersey Devils -1.5 (+126)