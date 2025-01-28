ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals finally played a game without recording a point in their last outing, but that doesn't mean they'll slow down anytime soon. Their final game of the West Coast road trip will be against the Calgary Flames before they head East to finish the trip against the Ottawa Senators. The Flames are still in a battle with the Vancouver Canucks for the final wild-card spot, but they are now one point up on Vancouver with a game in hand. It'll be the season's first matchup between these teams, but the Capitals swept the season series in 2023-24 with a shootout win in Washington and a 5-2 victory in Calgary. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Flames prediction and pick.

Here are the Capitals-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Flames Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+182)

Moneyline: -142

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Capitals vs. Flames

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, TVA Sports, MNMT

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals had recorded a point in 11 straight games before the Canucks defeated them 2-1 on Saturday night. It wasn't the worst performance from the Capitals, as they outshot Vancouver 33-25, but Kevin Lankinen stole the game. Washington has been running away with the Eastern Conference this season, sitting seven points ahead of the closest team with a game in hand. It has been an unbelievable run, and if the Capitals can continue winning, the front office has some flexibility to set them up for a Stanley Cup run at the trade deadline.

Logan Thompson has stolen the net in Washington this season, and the team rewarded him with a massive six-year contract extension. Charlie Lindgren played the last two games and allowed just two goals on 47 shots. Thompson will get the reins back against Calgary, and he has been lights out. Thompson is 22-2-3 with a 2.09 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. Washington acquired Thompson as some insurance after trading Darcy Kuemper to the Los Angeles Kings in the offseason. It could be one of the best trades in decades if Washington makes a Stanley Cup run this season.

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames lost their most recent game against the Winnipeg Jets, but they had won three straight games and were 6-2 over their past eight games. Calgary hasn't been good on the road this season, losing 15 of their 24 games. However, the Saddledome has been a good home-ice advantage. The Flames are 15-6-3 at home.

Dan Vladar lost against the Jets, allowing five goals on 27 shots. Dustin Wolf will get back between the pipes for this game, which sets up an epic battle between two of the league's hottest goaltenders. Wolf has an outside chance at the Calder Trophy this season, owning an 18-7-2 record, a 2.54 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage. Wolf's Calder chances significantly jump if he somehow leads this team to the playoffs.

Final Capitals-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Capitals have seen the total go under in 30 of their 49 games this season, while the Flames have gone under in 28 of 48. It'll be a goaltending battle that everyone is watching, and the Flames' offense ranks 27th in the league with 2.69 goals per game. Take this game to live up to the hype.

Final Capitals-Flames Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-110)